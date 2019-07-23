Mondias CELEXT07 selected by MontVert.com

CELEXT07 biostimulant enhances grass fertilization and growth

MONTREAL, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Mondias Naturals Inc. ("Mondias" or the "Company") (TSXV: NHP) is pleased to announce the first sale of its CELEXTO7 bio-defense stimulant plant extract to MontVert.com, a lawn seed and fertilizing company serving Montreal and the Monteregie region, in Quebec. MontVert.com will use CELEXT07 to enhance the properties of its custom-made fertilizer.

"This first sale is important for Mondias as it continues to show that CELEXT07 can be used in a multitude of applications, including the important fertilizer market segment," said Jean-Philippe Gravel, CEO of Mondias. "It's also important to note that CELEXT07 is already authorized for sale under fertilizer regulations in Canada as a specialty fertilizer. Fertilizer is a growing segment of the overall agricultural industry in Canada, which produces over 25 million metric tons of fertilizer per year, contributing over $12 billion annually to Canada's gross domestic product (Source: Canadian Fertilizer Institute).

"Over the last months, CELEXT07 has generated significant interest from major players in the horticulture, agriculture, hops and cannabis sectors," Mr. Gravel added. "Recent test results for cannabis (see press release dated March 18, 2019) and hops (see press release dated May 16, 2019) were significant milestones in demonstrating the qualities of CELEXT07 for those markets. Moreover, ongoing discussions with several potential customers could lead to further testing and generate additional sales."

"Before buying CELEXT07, we tested the product ourselves and found that CELEXT07 significantly enhanced the properties of our custom-made fertilizer when the two were applied together," said Alec Brazeau, President of MontVert.com. "The tests showed that we could produce grass that was denser, greener and faster growing using less fertilizer. In the next few weeks, we will do other tests to isolate and measure the direct effect of CELEXT07 on our seeds and lawns."

Mondias specializes in the commercialization and development of evidence-based botanical products for the health-care, bio-agriculture and organic markets. The company sells both oral and topical botanical agents to help manage unmet medical needs through its Holizen Laboratories division. Mondias is also developing botanical-based specialty fertilizers for use on household plants, lawns and golf courses and in urban gardens, nurseries and greenhouses, in collaboration with McGill's Faculty of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

