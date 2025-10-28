Mondelez Aktie 19549948 / US6092071058
28.10.2025 23:39:56
Mondelez International, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $743 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $853 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $949 million or $0.73 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $9.744 billion from $9.204 billion last year.
Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $743 Mln. vs. $853 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $9.744 Bln vs. $9.204 Bln last year.
