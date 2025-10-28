Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’360 -1.3%  SPI 17’081 -1.2%  Dow 47’706 0.3%  DAX 24’279 -0.1%  Euro 0.9244 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’704 -0.1%  Gold 3’940 -1.3%  Bitcoin 89’838 -1.0%  Dollar 0.7934 -0.2%  Öl 64.4 -2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: Airbus SE veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: OMV legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: NEL ASA verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: UBS stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Redcare Pharmacy zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...

Mondelez Aktie 19549948 / US6092071058

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.10.2025 23:39:56

Mondelez International, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

Mondelez
49.07 CHF 1.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $743 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $853 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mondelez International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $949 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $9.744 billion from $9.204 billion last year.

Mondelez International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $743 Mln. vs. $853 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $9.744 Bln vs. $9.204 Bln last year.

Nachrichten zu Mondelez

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?