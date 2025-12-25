Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.12.2025 10:06:54

Mondelez Global Issues Voluntary Recall Of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie

Mondelez
42.38 CHF -1.99%
(RTTNews) - Mondelez Global announced a voluntary recall in the United States of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie due to an incorrect mixing process that resulted in the formation of small corn starch clumps in the product. The clump could constitute a choking hazard, the company noted. The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall is limited exclusively to 2 SKUs of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie products, available at a limited number of retail stores nationwide.

