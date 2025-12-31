Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
31.12.2025 02:49:28

Mondelez Expands Recall Of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie Over Potential Choking Hazard

Mondelez
43.37 CHF 0.31%
(RTTNews) - Mondelez Global LLC announced an expansion of its December 24, 2025 voluntary recall in the United States of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie. The expansion includes one additional code date (10MAY2026) and two additional UPCs of product pouches inside the recalled carton units.

The recall is being conducted due to an incorrect mixing process that resulted in the formation of small corn starch clumps in the product. Because of their size and characteristics, these clumps could pose a choking hazard, particularly for young children and the elderly.

This recall is limited exclusively to CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie products with the specified Best When Used By dates, available at a limited number of retail stores nationwide. No other CHIPS AHOY! or Mondelez Global LLC products are affected.

To date, no injuries or illnesses have been reported in connection with the product. The recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution, and consumers who have these products are advised not to eat them.