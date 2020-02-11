11.02.2020 22:45:00

Monday Motorbikes Increases Focus on Global Expansion With Strategic Restructuring

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monday Motorbikes, the California-based electric motorbike company focused on revolutionizing urban transportation, today announced a strategic restructuring to streamline the company's operations and global manufacturing efforts to further support rapid global expansion. 

Monday Motorbikes has been a pioneer in the electric mobility industry, developing innovative, approachable electric motorbikes inspired by the mopeds and cafe racers of the 1960s and 1970s. The award-winning flagship product the Gen-7 was an instant game-changer in the high-tech transportation sector, providing a fun, easy-to-use product referred to as the "Tesla of electric motorbikes" by TechCrunch. The Gen-7 provides a stylish transportation solution and point of entry to the aspiring motorcycle rider without requiring a license or registration. In November, Monday introduced its Gateway line of lightweight electric mopeds to support the booming popularity of moped-style e-bikes. 

Building on its successful Gateway Indiegogo campaign, the company recently secured a partnership with Texas-based global micro-mobility solutions company Frog to design and manufacture its new seated electric mopeds that will be deployed in Europe and Central and South America. 

As the customer experience is at the core of the company's culture, the Monday Motorbikes team wanted to ensure they maintained and increased the exceptional experience to which customers have become accustomed. This led the company to strategically reorganize its internal executive team for its upcoming growth. 

Intechmia, a leading provider of supply chain dynamics and manufacturing, will lend strategic operational support, leveraging the power of automation and smart manufacturing to pave the way for increased supply chain accuracy and an expanded manufacturing network. This partnership enables Monday Motorbikes to focus on product innovation while lowering development costs and expediting customer fulfillment. 

"This is a fantastic opportunity to support a company that is at the forefront of change in the global e-mobility landscape," says Scott Ma, CTO of Intechmia. "With surging consumer demand for e-mobility vehicles and the opportunity to develop new models for solving the urban transportation problem, Monday Motorbikes is creating sustainable solutions to tackle the rising mobility issues consumers face in our ever-growing urban populations. We are beyond thrilled to be joining the Monday Motorbikes team at such an exciting time and look forward to working with the executive team and the entire company to strengthen and rapidly expand the business."

EV industry veteran Christian Okonsky will become Executive Chairman of Monday Motorbikes. Currently Chairman of Monday Motorbikes, Okonsky will take on a more hands-on expanded role during this rapid period of both financial and international growth.  

"Monday Motorbikes is perfectly positioned to move into the next phase of growth," said Okonsky. "I will be focused on working with our strategic partners to continuously innovate our processes to deliver high-quality products that meet increased e-mobility industry demands."

Co-founder Josh Rasmussen will move to Chief Marketing Officer, expanding the brand globally through his strong business acumen in sales, marketing and product development. Rasmussen has been developing Monday's ever-growing product fleet with the soon-to-be-released "Phoenix."

"Monday Motorbikes was founded on the premise of entry-level ridership. The Gen-7 was a great flagship product, while the Gateway further expands the company's shared micro-mobility solutions. Our highly anticipated Phoenix product will provide a cost-effective, mass model in keeping with the high-end design style of our Gen-7, furthering our drive towards new and younger motorcycle enthusiasts," said Rasmussen. "I'm excited to accelerate growth with a renewed focus on expanding sales and marketing initiatives for our current and future product lines."

About Monday Motorbikes: Founded and launched out of a garage in San Francisco on a Monday morning in 2015, Monday Motorbikes is defining the future of urban transportation. With over five years in the market developing innovative electric motorbikes, Monday Motorbikes has been advancing the electric mobility space, launching the first electric motorbike with a café racer design that does not require a license or registration. Learn more at mondaymotorbikes.com.

For media inquiries and further information on the Phoenix release, please contact: 
Josh Rasmussen, Co-founder and CMO
josh@mondaymotorbikes.com
(424) 532-1920

Related Images

monday-motorbikes-phoenix.jpg
Monday Motorbikes Phoenix

Related Links

Instagram

Facebook

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monday-motorbikes-increases-focus-on-global-expansion-with-strategic-restructuring-301003167.html

SOURCE Monday Motorbikes

