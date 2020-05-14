+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.05.2020 13:35:00

Monarch Gold Signs MOU with Glencore Canada Regarding the Potential Use of the Kidd Concentrator for its Wasamac Gold Project

MONTREAL, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - MONARCH GOLD CORPORATION ("Monarch" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MQR) (OTCMKTS: MRQRF) (FRANKFURT: MR7) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with Glencore Canada Corporation ("Glencore") in connection with the potential use of Glencore's Kidd concentrator (the "Concentrator") in Timmins, Ontario for the treatment of ore to be mined from Monarch's Wasamac gold property located in the Province of Québec.

Here's a summary of the MOU, which includes a four-phase work plan to be executed by Monarch:

Phase 1 – Upgrading Study: Monarch will launch a study on upgrading the Concentrator, or part thereof, and related infrastructure to ship the ore from the Wasamac property by railway to have it processed and transformed into dore bars at the Concentrator (the "Upgrading Study"). The Upgrading Study will be funded by Monarch and shall be completed by December 31, 2020 at the latest.

Phase 2 – Negotiation and Signing of a Toll Milling Agreement: If the parties agree that the results of the Upgrading Study are positive for each of their interests, Monarch and Glencore will negotiate in good faith to enter into a toll milling agreement (the "Toll Milling Agreement"). The Toll Milling Agreement shall be executed by March 30, 2021 at the latest, failing which Glencore shall have no further obligations hereunder.

Phase 3 – Concentrator Upgrading Work: Further to the execution of the Toll Milling Agreement, Monarch will fund the work to upgrade the Concentrator and related infrastructure. Phase 3 shall be completed by the end of July 2023 at the latest.

Phase 4 – Performance of the Toll Milling Services: Once Phase 3 is completed, Monarch will ship the ore from its Wasamac property to the Concentrator and Glencore will process it in compliance with the Toll Milling Agreement between the parties. The first delivery of ore from the Wasamac property to the Concentrator shall take place by or prior to December 31, 2023.

In the coming weeks, Monarch will retain the services of one or more consultants to perform the Upgrading Study.

ABOUT KIDD OPERATIONS

Located in Timmins, Ontario, Glencore Canada Corporation operates the Kidd Operations consisting of the Kidd Metallurgical Site and the Kidd Mine.

The Concentrator is located on the property of the Kidd Metallurgical Site (Kidd Met Site). The Kidd Met Site is located 27 km east of Timmins, Ontario in the Townships of Hoyle and Matheson, within the Timmins City Limits. Built in 1966 with numerous upgrades over the years, the Concentrator currently processes metal ore to produce copper and zinc concentrates. The facility has a design rated capacity of 12,500 tonne-per-day and is fully permitted with water taking and discharge permits and thickened tailings storage. The site has incoming and outgoing rail service via Ontario Northland Railway.

ABOUT MONARCH GOLD CORPORATION

Monarch Gold Corporation (TSX: MQR) is an emerging gold mining company focused on becoming a 100,000 to 200,000 ounce per year gold producer through its large portfolio of high-quality projects in the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada. The Corporation currently owns over 330 km² of gold properties (see map), including the Wasamac deposit (measured and indicated resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold), the Beaufor, Croinor Gold (see video), Fayolle, McKenzie Break and Swanson advanced projects, and the Camflo and Beacon mills. It also offers custom milling services out of its 1,600 tonne-per-day Camflo mill.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarch's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

www.monarquesgold.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monarch-gold-signs-mou-with-glencore-canada-regarding-the-potential-use-of-the-kidd-concentrator-for-its-wasamac-gold-project-301058934.html

SOURCE Monarch Gold Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 350.70
0.23 %
Swisscom 503.80
-0.36 %
Geberit 429.30
-0.42 %
Givaudan 3’364.00
-0.77 %
Zurich Insur Gr 274.60
-1.05 %
Swiss Re 59.68
-3.74 %
CS Group 7.23
-4.16 %
ABB 16.79
-4.17 %
Adecco Group 38.48
-4.59 %
Swiss Life Hldg 301.60
-4.65 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:42
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
13:30
Unsicherheit steigt wieder – Licht und Schatten bei Einzeltiteln | BX Swiss TV
09:27
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC mit 45% Barriere auf Schweizer Blue Chips
09:00
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:27
SMI zeigt sich vergleichsweise stabil
13.05.20
Why Large-Cap Stocks Have Outperformed Small Caps
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12:18
Schroders: Rückkehr zu Einwegplastik wegen Corona? Wie Unternehmen ihre Versprechen erneuern müssen
12.05.20
Schroders: Wie hat das Coronavirus die Energiewende beeinflusst?
12.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 und europäische Aktien: Fragen an unsere Fondsmanager
mehr
Unsicherheit steigt wieder – Licht und Schatten bei Einzeltiteln | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktie sackt ab: ams will bedingtes Kapital um rund 10 Prozent erhöhen
Anleger ziehen Geld aus beliebtem ETF ab - Gutes Zeichen für Aktien?
Dow letztendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert deutlich -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss uneinheitlich
Wer steckt wirklich hinter Satoshi Nakamoto? John McAfee behauptet dessen Identität zu kennen
SMI mit Abschlägen -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
SoftwareONE-Aktie auf Talfahrt: SoftwareONE-Grossaktionäre verkaufen Aktienanteil von gut 11 Prozent
Zurich-Aktie gibt ab: Zurich rechnet in der Corona-Krise mit hohen Schadenskosten
So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das erfolgte Halving-Event
Wirecard-Aktie knickt ein: Anlegerkanzlei Tilp verklagt Wirecard auf Schadensersatz
mobilezone-Aktie verliert nach Gewinnausblick - Senkung für 2020

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit Abschlägen -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt verzeichnet am Donnerstag Verluste. Der DAX zeigt sich deutlich schwächer. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich südwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB