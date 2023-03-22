SMI 10'784 -0.1%  SPI 14'126 0.1%  Dow 32'510 -0.2%  DAX 15'220 0.2%  Euro 0.9968 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'195 0.3%  Gold 1'946 0.2%  Bitcoin 26'412 1.8%  Dollar 0.9240 0.2%  Öl 75.7 0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Darum gewinnt der Euro vor dem Fed-Entscheid zum Dollar - Franken stabil zu Euro und Dollar
SEC nimmt Berkshire Hathaway in die Pflicht: Buffett-Holding muss Umgang mit Risiken öffentlich erklären
Chatbot als Bankberater - So könnte ChatGPT bald bei Schweizer Banken zum Einsatz kommen
Nike-Aktie schwächer: Nike macht zwar mehr Umsatz, Gewinn sinkt jedoch stark
GameStop präsentiert schwarze Zahlen - GameStop-Aktie hebt ab
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

22.03.2023 17:17:51

Monaco Ocean Week, the yachting industry mobilised for a sustainable future

MONACO, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of a more eco-responsible yachting industry. In celebration of the World Water Day and under the aegis of the collective Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting brand that the Yacht Club de Monaco is in charge of the Yachting Day during the 6th Monaco Ocean Week (20-26 March 2023). This is an initiative of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation alongside the Monaco Government, the Monaco Oceanographic Institute and Monaco Scientific Centre. "Yachting faces major changes. A modernisation has become inevitable, and those involved in the sector are mobilised to initiate this evolution through research and bringing on new solutions,” says Bernard d’Alessandri, General Secretary of YCM and President of Cluster Yachting Monaco. "The assessment phase is over, we must act now with pragmatic solutions.”

Looking at decarbonisation, future regulations and the role of the life cycle of yachts in the circular economy and sustainability, a packed program of events waits ahead. The day will start with the 12th Environmental Symposium La Belle Classe Superyachts: ‘Encouraging Sustainability in Yachting, engaging the industry and new generation of engineers’. Focusing on the 10th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge to take stock of alternative energy sources and their efficiency for superyachts, the event will highlight initiatives underway to give owners and the industry keys to a more eco-responsible approach, and to present a Sailing Yacht Zero scenario. Then it’ll be time for the 27th Captains’ Forum: management and skills. YCM will give the floor to captains which will focus on ‘Superyacht Commitment: Management, Leadership & Mentoring’, a chance to exchange views and contribute to developing the future of yachting.

The first day, organised by the YCM, will end with the YCM Explorer Awards by La Belle Classe Superyachts: recognition for eco-committed owners. Held under the presidency of HSH Prince Albert II, since 2019 these Awards have been recognising owners who stand out for their commitment to protecting the marine environment, be it in the design of their yacht or how they use it. Awarded by a Jury of experts, there are three awards: Technology & Innovation, Mediation & Science, Adventure & Environmental Ethics.

Following the success of the first two Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous (next one 24-25 September 2023), M3 (Monaco Marina Management) has broadened its remit to promote progress on sustainability solutions for superyachts in organising the first Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous (also on the 24th). Dedicated to yachting industry players (boats 24m and over) and innovation companies keen to provide a collective response to climate issues, this Rendezvous hosted by the YCM is supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Credit Suisse, MB92 Group, and innovation for a sustainable economy experts Blumorpho. With the philosophy being to promote young companies offering new solutions across the whole life cycle of a yacht, the first edition gathers an ecosystem of players to collaborate on how to exploit innovative technologies that are driving sustainability. Naval architects, owners, captains and shipyards will join investors, startups, scaleups and innovation industrialists to act together. The ultimate aim of the process is to present a Smart Innovative Award to pay tribute to smart solution in three categories start-up, scale-up and corporate.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse – ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b02547b-07cb-463b-9f26-76c78a04dad6
The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Vermögensaufbau mit Dividenden

Sie sind auf der Suche nach der höchsten Rendite? Wie Sie mit nur einem Tracker-Zertifikat langfristig ein Vermögen aufbauen und die besten Dividenden-Tipps - hier erfahren Sie mehr!

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Trügt die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten? Was ist für Anlegerinnen und Anleger in der kommenden Zeit wichtig und worauf müssen wir uns einstellen?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blümer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem gibt Marco Ludescher eine Prognose über die Entwicklung der Inflation und des Zinsumfeldes.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:20 SMI-Erholung setzt sich fort
10:07 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
09:39 Marktüberblick: Banken im Erholungsmodus
09:24 Vontobel: Wasserstoff - Wann wird das volle Potenzial entfesselt?
08:27 Börse Aktuell – Was sagt Jerome Powell?
21.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) mit Lock-In auf Societe Generale SA, BNP Paribas SA, Deutsche Bank AG, ING Groep NV
21.03.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
17.03.23 Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'275.78 19.19 HZSSMU
Short 11'502.66 13.73 EPSSMU
Short 11'939.98 8.78 DRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'785.08 22.03.2023 17:07:37
Long 10'385.65 19.02 A7SSMU
Long 10'171.85 13.73 EHSSMU
Long 9'734.36 8.85 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie niedriger: UBS plant Vertragsauflösung von Klein - UBS kauft eigene Anleihen zurück und will keine neuen Aktien ausgeben
GameStop präsentiert schwarze Zahlen - GameStop-Aktie hebt ab
CS- und UBS-Aktien steigen: Finanzexperte kritisiert Kommunikationsstrategie - CS will Kunden bei Stange halten - Bund sistiert Boni-Auszahlung für Kader der CS
Credit Suisse-Fall bedroht Markt der CoCo-Bonds - Deutsche Bank, AXA und Commerzbank kaum betroffen von Anleihen-Totalausfall - Aktien holen Verluste auf
CS-Aktie tiefrot, UBS-Aktie dreht ins Plus: UBS übernimmt Credit Suisse - CS-VRP Lehmann: "Ein historischer und trauriger Tag" - Stellenabbau und Klagen möglich
So reagieren Euro, Franken & Dollar auf die Credit Suisse-Übernahme
UBS-Aktie mit Gewinnen: S&P und Moody's senken Ausblick auf negativ - Fitch setzt UBS auf Beobachtungsliste für Abstufung
Stadler Rail-Aktie profitiert: Auftrag von Trenitalia erhalten
On-Aktie +28%: On knackt 2022 erstmals Milliardenmarke beim Umsatz
Kommende Dividenden-Aristokraten: Auf diese Aktien sollten Anleger ein Auge haben

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.