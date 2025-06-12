Monaco: at the Yacht Club, Blumorpho pushes maritime finance forward, 'No time to waste'

MONACO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ecological transition of the maritime and port sectors has reached a critical inflection point. In a high-level working session held at the Yacht Club de Monaco, innovation met finance to chart a clear course toward healthier oceans and sustainable infrastructure. The event, led by Blumorpho in partnership with the International Association of Port Cities (AIVP) and supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, brought together port authorities, financial institutions, corporations, and innovators to activate actionable financial mechanisms for the sustainable transformation of coastal urban ecosystems. Part of the momentum building toward the 'Blue Economy Finance Forum' and the UN Ocean Conference (UNOC), the initiative aims to accelerate the deployment of scalable, investable solutions in support of net-zero and biodiversity objectives.

Opening the session, Bernard d’Alessandri, General Secretary of the Yacht Club de Monaco, stated: "On behalf of our President, HSH Prince Albert II, we are pleased to welcome you to the Yacht Club de Monaco to address this key issue. We would like to congratulate the Blumorpho team for their initiative and leadership. On our side, and as part of our collective ambition, ‘Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting’, we are fully committed to advancing sustainable yachting through concrete actions, including the development of the SEA Index®, a tool to assess the carbon footprint of superyachts; and support for pioneering projects through the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (1–5 July 2025). This commitment is more essential than ever, and we are proud to contribute to the dialogue on how to protect our Ocean.”

The day unfolded through expert panels, collaborative workshops, and project showcases, with three core themes emerging: ports as platforms for systemic innovation, strategic capital for climate impact, and concrete, investment-ready projects. Port cities were highlighted as drivers of integrated innovation, connecting clean energy, biodiversity, mobility, and industrial transformation. Financially, new models are gaining traction, from blended finance and blue bonds to private equity and infrastructure debt. Flagship projects from Kribi, Riga, San Diego, Genoa, and Bordeaux showcased pathways that combine decarbonization, aquaculture, digital infrastructure, and inclusive growth.

"The real challenge is not only funding the transition, but designing collaborative and business models that align profitability with long-term climate and societal goals,” explained Géraldine Andrieux, CEO of Blumorpho. Featured case studies included Ineos Energy’s integrated approach to carbon capture and storage, and Republic Bank’s expanding role in green infrastructure across Caribbean ports and beyond.

"As key players in the globalisation of trade, port cities bear a large share of the responsibility for the climate change. But the richness of their ecosystem means that they are also home to some of the solutions,” said Bruno Delsalle, General Manager of AIVP.

The session sets the stage for a shared roadmap to be presented at the AIVP World Conference Cities & Ports 2025, scheduled in New York this November. Tisha Marajh, Group Sustainability Officer at Republic Bank, concluded with a firm call to action: "We don’t have time to waste. We are among the most affected by climate change. Phased investments tailored to attract different kinds of financing can provide a more sustainable path forward. We also need systems to identify small upstream projects, manage ESG risks, and facilitate technology transfer. Sustainable finance is a market opportunity, and we, as financial institutions, are ready to engage, if the right conditions are in place, in Caribbeans and at global scale.”

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7fafc56-2f31-440f-acac-429c5639e3c7