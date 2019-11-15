MONA Brands Wins 'Deodorant Product Of The Year' Award In The 2019 Beauty Independent Innovation Awards Program

TAUNTON, Mass., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MONA Brands, LLC, a company dedicated to offering innovative green, natural, clean, safe, and effective products to health and beauty conscious customers, announced today their all-natural deodorant product line has won the "Deodorant Product of the Year" award.

The award is presented by the Independent Innovation Awards program—the industry's most robust recognition platform for innovators and leaders of the beauty industry.

Since its inception, MONA Brands has been committed to providing a healthy alternative to deodorant products that use harsh ingredients, such as parabens, aluminum, artificial fragrance and more. Unlike other companies, MONA Brands Deodorant implements a tested pH balance.

More than 2,000 companies from around the world submitted nominations to the 2019 Beauty Independent Innovation Awards. The 75 winners were chosen to honor their outstanding services and/or products in the rapidly expanding beauty industry. The award submission process is intentionally streamlined, focused on how a product, company or organization distinguishes itself in the booming world of beauty products and services. MONA Brands stood out for their innovative, safe and effective all-natural deodorant product line.

"We are pleased our product was selected for the 'Best Deodorant Product of the Year' award," said Pinaki R. Majhi, President and CEO of MONA Brands. "As an organization, we provide safe and ecologically friendly alternatives to our customers."

The key differences for MONA Brands Deodorants are unique, waterless, all-natural, mineral enriched, cosmetically elegant (with and without baking soda), aluminum-free, propylene glycol-free, parabens-free, non-GMO, and vegan formulas that not only address body odor, but to tackle related concerns like skin irritation, skin pH imbalance, pore clogging, clothing stains and more. All MONA Brands Deodorant products are handcrafted in the USA with the finest globally sourced ingredients.

"We believe that consumers should not have to choose between having a safe ecologically friendly deodorant and smelling fresh all day," Majhi said. "MONA Brands is excited to introduce our all-natural deodorant products to the customers who are looking for natural, healthy and effective products for their body care needs."

About MONA Brands, LLC

Headquartered in Taunton, Massachusetts MONA Brands, LLC offers all-natural, safe, scented and unscented deodorants that are made with ingredients from mother nature. All Mona Brands products are free from Aluminum, Propylene Glycol, Parabens, artificial fragrances and other harsh ingredients. Founded by Dr. Pinaki Majhi, Ph.D., in 2017, MONA Brands is dedicated to being a leading provider of natural and herbal Aluminum-free deodorants, skincare, and other herbal solutions. Dr. Pinaki R. Majhi is a highly experienced product development professional with strong background in pharmaceutical and colloid chemistry with over 24 years of combined research and product development experience nationally and internationally. With his over sixty-five publications, and more than one hundred and twenty product development, reformulation, scale-up or manufacturing projects, Dr. Majhi's record of success in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries speaks for itself. All Mona Brands products are available at https://www.monabrands.com/

About Independent Innovation

The Independent Innovation Awards program is devoted to recognizing and honoring the most innovating companies, services and products. The Beauty Independent Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services and more. For more information visit https://beautyinnovationawards.com/

