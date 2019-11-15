+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
15.11.2019 02:00:00

MONA Brands Wins 'Deodorant Product Of The Year' Award In The 2019 Beauty Independent Innovation Awards Program

TAUNTON, Mass., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MONA Brands, LLC, a company dedicated to offering innovative green, natural, clean, safe, and effective products to health and beauty conscious customers, announced today their all-natural deodorant product line has won the "Deodorant Product of the Year" award.

The award is presented by the Independent Innovation Awards program—the industry's most robust recognition platform for innovators and leaders of the beauty industry.

Since its inception, MONA Brands has been committed to providing a healthy alternative to deodorant products that use harsh ingredients, such as parabens, aluminum, artificial fragrance and more. Unlike other companies, MONA Brands Deodorant implements a tested pH balance.

More than 2,000 companies from around the world submitted nominations to the 2019 Beauty Independent Innovation Awards. The 75 winners were chosen to honor their outstanding services and/or products in the rapidly expanding beauty industry. The award submission process is intentionally streamlined, focused on how a product, company or organization distinguishes itself in the booming world of beauty products and services. MONA Brands stood out for their innovative, safe and effective all-natural deodorant product line.

"We are pleased our product was selected for the 'Best Deodorant Product of the Year' award," said Pinaki R. Majhi, President and CEO of MONA Brands. "As an organization, we provide safe and ecologically friendly alternatives to our customers."

The key differences for MONA Brands Deodorants are unique, waterless, all-natural, mineral enriched, cosmetically elegant (with and without baking soda), aluminum-free, propylene glycol-free, parabens-free, non-GMO, and vegan formulas that not only address body odor, but to tackle related concerns like skin irritation, skin pH imbalance, pore clogging, clothing stains and more. All MONA Brands Deodorant products are handcrafted in the USA with the finest globally sourced ingredients.

"We believe that consumers should not have to choose between having a safe ecologically friendly deodorant and smelling fresh all day," Majhi said. "MONA Brands is excited to introduce our all-natural deodorant products to the customers who are looking for natural, healthy and effective products for their body care needs."

About MONA Brands, LLC

Headquartered in Taunton, Massachusetts MONA Brands, LLC offers all-natural, safe, scented and unscented deodorants that are made with ingredients from mother nature. All Mona Brands products are free from Aluminum, Propylene Glycol, Parabens, artificial fragrances and other harsh ingredients. Founded by Dr. Pinaki Majhi, Ph.D., in 2017, MONA Brands is dedicated to being a leading provider of natural and herbal Aluminum-free deodorants, skincare, and other herbal solutions. Dr. Pinaki R. Majhi is a highly experienced product development professional with strong background in pharmaceutical and colloid chemistry with over 24 years of combined research and product development experience nationally and internationally. With his over sixty-five publications, and more than one hundred and twenty product development, reformulation, scale-up or manufacturing projects, Dr. Majhi's record of success in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries speaks for itself. All Mona Brands products are available at https://www.monabrands.com/

About Independent Innovation

The Independent Innovation Awards program is devoted to recognizing and honoring the most innovating companies, services and products. The Beauty Independent Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services and more. For more information visit https://beautyinnovationawards.com/

Please visit MONA Brands Social media profiles:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MonaBrandsNatural/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/MonaBrandsNatural/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MonaBrandsNatural/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MONABRANDS
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mona-brands-llc/

 

SOURCE MONA Brands, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14.11.19
Gold behauptet sich
14.11.19
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
14.11.19
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.11.19
SMI dehnt Verschnaufpause aus
14.11.19
Weekly-Hits: Europäischer Chemiesektor & Facebook
11.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Swatch Group AG, Dufry AG
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sunrise-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Umsatz und Gewinn gesteigert - begräbt UPC-Deal gegen Strafzahlung
Schindler will thyssenkrupp-Liftsparte nicht kaufen
Zurich Insurance setzt sich ehrgeizige Ziele - Aktie dreht leicht ins Plus
Diese S&P 500-Aktien sind bei Anlegern am beliebtesten
Dow schliesst freundlich -- SMI beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Twitter-Krieg zwischen Elon Musk und David Einhorn: Folgt ein persönliches Treffen?
Bâloise-Aktie verliert deutlich: Kräftiges Wachstum im Lebengeschäft - Prämieneinnahmen gestiegen
Eurokurs fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit einem Monat - auch zum Franken tiefer
US-Börsen gehen kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX: Leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Canopy Growth-Aktie rauscht nach unten: Canopy Growth enttäuscht beim Umsatz und macht mehr Verlust

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX: Leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt gab im Donnerstagshandel ebenso wie der deutsche Leitindex nach. An den US-Börsen rückte der Handelsstreit wieder stärker in den Fokus. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB