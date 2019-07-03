Mon Ethos Pro reviews Palms Hotel and Spa for their recent Travel Report

LAS VEGAS, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The managers and athletes at Mon Ethos Pro often find themselves traveling the world more than staying home and working out of their offices, which gives them a lot of experience in the world of hospitality. As talent and athlete managers, they have the unique experience of spending time in some of the most luxurious hotels and resorts in the world, giving them unique insight into what one should expect when traveling, but also serve as a consulting firm providing expertise, resources and reporting on other subjects such as travel and hospitality which are shared with other industry partners.

The Mon Ethos Travel Report is most trusted by professional talent as an independent source for coaches, managers, athletes, and teams and covers a wide variety of travel related services such as accommodations, transportation, dining and more. Recently, Mon Ethos Pro had the opportunity to release its newest review of the Palms Hotel and Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Upon arrival at the hotel, Front Desk staff had difficulty locating the reservations, and charged an extra 'property fee' on top of a $100/night deposit, which was unclear on the website. A quick check online found that many people had difficulty getting that deposit back, so this was starting to become concerning. While the hotel advertises that it offers balconies, it doesn't mention that the balconies are locked and unable to be used. After checking in and heading upstairs, the rooms are extremely impressive. The beds are great, the pillows are great, the view is amazing, however, the room isn't very clean. Suites come with full kitchens which is an excellent amenity, especially when traveling with athletes who are on special competition diets and having the ability to stay in rooms away from the casino is also a big plus. A used tampon was found behind the toilet, the bed cover was dirty, and the staff wasn't very considerate in addressing these complaints. Issues continued with the Bell Staff as well, who were handling several deliveries to the hotel to be sent up to the room, something standard with hotels as people often ship their luggage rather than risk them being lost by the airports. While it was claimed that bell service was complimentary to hotel guests, each and every single delivery to the building was charged a $20 fee; from Amazon Prime deliveries, to food deliveries, to luggage deliveries which were supposed to be complimentary, and while it was also advertised that valet parking was available and complimentary, the size of the lot is extremely small and often there is no availability for guest cars to be parked as the property gives these spaces away to casino guests, so those travelling with their vehicle, be prepared to make other arrangements for parking."

