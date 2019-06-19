Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker announces signing of IFBB Men's Physique Bodybuilder Zach Savoie

BOSTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ethos Pro announces the signing of Zach Savoie, the youngest Men's Physique Pro Bodybuilder in the state of Louisiana. Savoie, 26, earned his Pro Card in 2017 at 24 years old, and credits his experience playing Division 1 Football in providing him with the grind and competition necessary to compete on stage. Having recently competed in Sacramento at the IFBB/NPC Norcal Competition, Savoie has his eyes set on his upcoming competition in Tampa, Florida at the 2019 IFBB Professional League Yamamoto Nutrition Cup Tampa Pro in the beginning of August.

Savoie, owner of Savoie's Body Fuel, a meal prep company based in Shreveport, Louisiana, needed something to fill the void in competition after a number of knee injuries ended his football career. Since he loved training and eating clean, bodybuilding was a natural evolution for him, and ever since he first stepped out onto that stage, he has never looked back. "Zach brings a strong work ethic and level of determination that is just the kind of thing that we look for in our athletes, and we are very excited to be working with him," said Mon Ethos Pro President, David Whitaker.

Mon Ethos Pro is an athlete and talent consulting company that represents some of the top athletes competing in sport today.

