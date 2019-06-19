19.06.2019 23:04:00

Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker announces signing of IFBB Men's Physique Bodybuilder Zach Savoie

BOSTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ethos Pro announces the signing of Zach Savoie, the youngest Men's Physique Pro Bodybuilder in the state of Louisiana. Savoie, 26, earned his Pro Card in 2017 at 24 years old, and credits his experience playing Division 1 Football in providing him with the grind and competition necessary to compete on stage. Having recently competed in Sacramento at the IFBB/NPC Norcal Competition, Savoie has his eyes set on his upcoming competition in Tampa, Florida at the 2019 IFBB Professional League Yamamoto Nutrition Cup Tampa Pro in the beginning of August.

Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Zach Savoie

Savoie, owner of Savoie's Body Fuel, a meal prep company based in Shreveport, Louisiana, needed something to fill the void in competition after a number of knee injuries ended his football career. Since he loved training and eating clean, bodybuilding was a natural evolution for him, and ever since he first stepped out onto that stage, he has never looked back. "Zach brings a strong work ethic and level of determination that is just the kind of thing that we look for in our athletes, and we are very excited to be working with him," said Mon Ethos Pro President, David Whitaker.

Mon Ethos Pro is an athlete and talent consulting company that represents some of the top athletes competing in sport today.

Media & Agent Contact:
Mon Ethos Pro
Phone: 888-575-2664
Email: press@monethos.com

Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker (PRNewsfoto/Mon Ethos Pro)

(PRNewsfoto/Mon Ethos Pro)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mon-ethos-pro-president-david-whitaker-announces-signing-of-ifbb-mens-physique-bodybuilder-zach-savoie-300871640.html

SOURCE Mon Ethos Pro

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:23
Vontobel: CLNs - eine attraktive Anlagemöglichkeit im Tiefzinsumfeld?
10:19
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Trading-Kaufsignal
10:16
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
09:02
SMI erreicht erstmals die 10.000er-Marke
05:58
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Extrem bullisher Tag / Credit Suisse – 11,00 CHF-Marke als Rettungsanker?
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:00
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Das sind bislang die wahren Gewinner im Handelsstreit
SMI beendet den Handel mit kräftigem Plus - erstmaliger Sprung über 10'000 -- US-Börsen mit Zugewinnen -- DAX legt zum Schluss kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Bell-Aktie bricht ein: Bell rechnet fürs Halbjahr mit Ergebnisrückgang - Orior-Papiere ebenfalls tiefer
Wisekey-Aktie schiesst hoch: Wisekey will maximal 10 Prozent der Aktien zurückkaufen
US-Börsen etwas höher -- SMI geht leicht negativ aus der Sitzung -- DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Börsenindex SMI überschreitet erstmals 10'000 Punkte
Infineon-Aktie sackt ab: Infineon zapft Kapitalmarkt an für Übernahme von Cypress Semiconductor
Facebook-Aktie im Fokus: Eigene digitale Weltwährung "Libra" - Ripple-Deal pusht MoneyGram-Aktie über 170 Prozent
Bitcoin & Co.: Gremien glauben dass Cyberdevisen bald wieder verschwinden
Clariant-Aktie höher: Geschäftsleitungsmitglied Kohlpaintner verlässt Unternehmen - Zusammenarbeit mit Elevance ausgebaut

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen etwas höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht leicht negativ aus der Sitzung -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Nach der gestrigen Rally ging es am heimischen Markt zur Wochenmitte etwas ruhiger zu. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich wenig bewegt. Der Handel an den US-Börsen ist zur Wochenmitte von Zurückhaltung geprägt. Die asiatischen Börsen gewannen am Mittwoch kräftig hinzu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB