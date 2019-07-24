+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
24.07.2019 23:47:00

Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Kyle Boddie to compete in the 2019 NPC USA Bodybuilding Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 27

LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Kyle Boddie will compete this week at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in the 2019 NPC USA Bodybuilding Championships. Hosted by MuscleContest, the USA Bodybuilding Championships are an IFBB Pro Qualifying Event, where 53 Pro Cards will be given out to competitors seeking to become professional bodybuilders. The competition takes place on both Friday and Saturday, starting at 12:00pm on Friday, July 26th with Men's Bodybuilding, Women's Physique, Bikini and Men's Classic Physique. The following morning, July 27th at 9:00am, the competition continues with Women's Bodybuilding, Figure and Men's Physique.

Mon Ethos Athlete Kyle Boddie

Boddie, who earned his national qualification in Las Vegas at the NPC Patriots Challenge where he placed 1st in Men's Physique Class D, is a member of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds and has traveled to seven different locations in the past ten weeks of his prep. "I put all my effort into doing my job in the Air Force, along with putting in all the time that I need to compete in bodybuilding. As most of my trips consist of me being on the road for five days, from Thursday to Monday, to only be back at home for two days, means I'm working out six or seven days of the week," said Boddie, who on some days works from 6:00am until 10:00pm, and on other days can work from 10:00am until 6:00pm, and has to find times to get to the gym in between that haphazard schedule.

Founded in 1988, MuscleContest is the largest promoter of NPC and IFBB Pro League events in the world with events taking place throughout the USA, Brazil, Japan, Ireland, Philippines, and Vietnam. Mon Ethos Pro represents some of the biggest names in the sport today. Owned by businessman David Whitaker, Mon Ethos has made a huge splash on the scene of professional bodybuilding with its multiple sponsorships of events all over the country, including the new Diamond Sponsorship of MuscleContest bodybuilding competitions.

Media & Agent Contact:
Mon Ethos Pro
Phone: 888-575-2664
Email: press@monethos.com

Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker (PRNewsfoto/Mon Ethos Pro)

(PRNewsfoto/Mon Ethos Pro)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mon-ethos-pro-athlete-kyle-boddie-to-compete-in-the-2019-npc-usa-bodybuilding-championships-in-las-vegas-nevada-on-saturday-july-27-300890645.html

SOURCE Mon Ethos Pro

