09.09.2020 17:20:00

Momentive Performance Materials Expands Investment In Future Silicone Technologies For High-Tech Applications

WATERFORD, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentive Performance Materials – a global leader in advanced silicone products – is investing $15 million in expanded electronic materials production in its Waterford, New York, facility. There is growing demand across aerospace, 5G telecom, automotive electronics, and other markets for the company's products. This immediate investment will drive enhanced assets and capabilities that will be operational in 2021 in Waterford and is part of a larger $40 million investment globally to drive electronic materials growth.

Momentive Logo (PRNewsfoto/Momentive Performance Materials)

"This investment is a key milestone in our global leadership in silicone innovation," said Sandip Tyagi, President and General Manager of Momentive's Formulated Specialties business. "Customer needs are constantly changing with the rapid advancement of electric vehicles and autonomous driving, cutting-edge innovations in aerospace, new-product approaches in health and wellness, and continued expansion of telecommunications. Our continued investment ensures we are able to stay at the forefront of these innovations and support our customers in developing the next generation of products."

"Major components of this investment will include new production, packaging, labeling, testing, and shipping capabilities. Once these investments are operational, Momentive will be even better equipped to meet customized needs, where required, for unique processes and capabilities. These include low out-gassing, high thermal and electrical conductivity, high strength, high temperature stability and adhesion to special substrates," said Mark Fraser, Global Business Leader for the Electronics business.

To learn more and receive updates about Momentive's newly announced investment, visit www.momentivetoday.com.

About Momentive
Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is a global leader in silicones and advanced materials, with a 75-year heritage of being first to market with performance applications for major industries that support and improve everyday life. The Company delivers science-based solutions by linking custom technology platforms to customer needs. Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of MOM Holding Company. Additional information about Momentive and its products is available at www.momentive.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/momentive-performance-materials-expands-investment-in-future-silicone-technologies-for-high-tech-applications-301126652.html

SOURCE Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

