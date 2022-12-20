SMI 10'773 0.0%  SPI 13'773 0.1%  Dow 32'758 -0.5%  DAX 13'943 0.4%  Euro 0.9852 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'811 0.2%  Gold 1'787 -0.2%  Bitcoin 15'239 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9290 0.0%  Öl 80.2 1.2% 
20.12.2022 01:00:00

MOMENTICA Drops LE SSERAFIM's First TAKE™ and Levels Up Its User Experience

Exchange of LE SSERAFIM Digital Souvenir™️ to TAKE™️ begins at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 KST

LE SSERAFIM's first TAKE™ drop starts at 12 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 29 KST

Digital collectible experience will be simpler and smoother than ever

Free giveaway of one TAKE™ every day for a week following new drops

The addition of new features includes the Collect Board and Shuffle

LOS ANGELES, Calif. , Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  LEVVELS Inc. today announced that, starting from December 20 at 12 p.m. KST, fans will be able to exchange their LE SSERAFIM Digital Souvenir™️ for an exclusive TAKE™️, courtesy of MOMENTICA, ahead of the first drop of LE SSERAFIM's own digital TAKE™️ collectibles.

LE SSERAFIM Digital Souvenir™️, The First Moment of LE SSERAFIM That You Own Forever

Digital Souvenir™️ was released as part of a special event – 'The First Moment of LE SSERAFIM' – in celebration of the group's debut in early April, which allowed new fans to create souvenir images online featuring the group's members. These creations can now be exchanged via MOMENTICA for a digital collectible TAKE™️. Fans who participated in creating Digital Souvenirs™️ as part of LE SSERAFIM's debut event in early April are able to exchange them for TAKE™️ by inputting the promotion code provided at the Digital Souvenir™️ registration website (le-sserafim.com).

LE SSERAFIM's Exclusive TAKE™️ Drop and New MOMENTICA Service Enhancements

MOMENTICA is LEVVELS Inc.'s flagship platform for fan-artist engagement and is built on innovative and sustainable blockchain technology. Taking inspiration from K-Pop fandom – which is characterized by a thriving photo card collection community – MOMENTICA is an extension of collectible culture into the digital space. It does this in the form of TAKE™️, unique collectible digital cards celebrating a variety of beloved artists.

In partnership with the platform, LE SSERAFIM will make their first drop of digital collectibles on December 29 at 12 p.m. KST. The group's TAKE™️ will enable users to enjoy unique and exclusive digital experiences through digital collectibles on MOMENTICA, such as photos, videos, voice messages, original handwriting, and handwritten signatures of each member. For three weeks after the drop, users will be able to access new concepts of LE SSERRRAFIM TAKE™️ every week.

In addition to LE SSERAFIM's unique drop, the company has announced wide-ranging enhancements to its whole MOMENTICA service, making it even more user-friendly, streamlined, open and accessible.

Users can now enjoy an updated collection experience with newly added functions, including simplified product categories, a new and improved TAKE™️ drop system and a Collect Board for their TAKE™️ collections.

"The aim of MOMENTICA's service improvements is to enhance user accessibility to our fandom-friendly platform and to better communicate the joy of digital collectibles," said Ryan Jang, COO of LEVVELS Inc. "MOMENTICA will continue to add new features to expand its unique collecting experience and keep providing new ways for fans to have fun."

A Streamlined Collection Experience with Simplified Categories

MOMENTICA has simplified its TAKE™️ categories, allowing users to browse and collect digital cards more intuitively than ever. Previously, TAKE™️ was divided into two tiers: Original TAKE™️ and Special TAKE™️. Thanks to new updates, this two-tiered system has been consolidated into one, and each TAKE™️ now comes with the benefits of Special TAKE™️ status. Users can choose between photo TAKE™️ (collectibles in the form of still images) or video TAKE™️ (video collectibles), and both kinds include a voice from the artist, original handwriting, and handwritten signatures.

Improved Drop System with Free TAKE

MOMENTICA is increasing the fan accessibility of TAKE™️ drops. Released under unifying concepts, fans are given a free pack of TAKE™️ every day for the first week of the limited-time two week purchasing period for each concept. Fans also have the option of buying an additional pack that consists of three TAKE™️ pieces.

Collect Board: A Fresh Way to Treasure Unique Moments

MOMENTICA is introducing a new feature called Collect Board, a roadmap of collectibles due for release that users can reference at a glance. In a nod to the traditional card collection experience and its offline roots, the Collect Board resembles a physical photo card binder. Through Collect Board, users can check the status of their digital collections and see the cards they have acquired for each artist any time they like.

More Freedom to Trade and Exchange

MOMENTICA plans to launch the Shuffle feature in January 2023, which enables users to swap TAKE™️ for random alternatives from the TAKE™️ Pool, along with the secondary trading feature, to serve users broader opportunities in TAKE™️ collectible experience.

About LEVVELS Inc.

LEVVELS Inc. is a Los Angeles-based company operating a future-proof platform to provide blockchain-based projects for global fandoms and their artists. The company is a joint venture between Dunamu, a worldwide standard setter in blockchain and fintech technology, and HYBE, the global entertainment lifestyle platform company housing multinational music labels.

Established in January of 2022, LEVVELS aims to advance the fandom experience by leveraging blockchain technology, including Web3 and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Integrating the world-leading blockchain technology of Dunamu and the powerful intellectual properties (IPs) of HYBE, LEVVELS is on a mission to foster an innovative and exciting online playground culture where fans around the world can celebrate and communicate with their favorite celebrities, artists, and creators. With its core values focused on empowering fandoms, the company strives to curate and offer impactful experiences using the latest technology.

More information about LEVVELS Inc. is available at https://levvels.io/.

 

 

 

(PRNewsfoto/LEVVELS Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/momentica-drops-le-sserafims-first-take-and-levels-up-its-user-experience-301706483.html

SOURCE LEVVELS Inc.

