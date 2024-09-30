Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Draper Esprit Aktie [Valor: 30782172 / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50]
30.09.2024 18:55:07

Molten Ventures Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Draper Esprit
4.04 GBP -1.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Molten Ventures Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

30-Sep-2024 / 17:55 GMT/BST

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of (i) the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"); and (ii) Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations, 2007 (as amended) (the "Transparency Regulations"),Company announces that the number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, the number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury, and the Total Voting Rights of the Company as at 30 September 2024 were as follows:

 

Number of Ordinary Shares in issues

 

189,046,450

Number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury

 

2,574,540

Total voting rights attached to Ordinary Shares in issue

 

186,471,910

 

 

The above figure of 186,471,910 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the DTRs and/or the Transparency Regulations.

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 349963
EQS News ID: 1998511

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1998511&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

