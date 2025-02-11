Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Draper Esprit Aktie [Valor: 30782172 / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50]
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit
3.30 GBP 1.54%
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

11-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 10 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

40,000

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

335.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

330.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

334.3811p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,143,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,903,291.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 10/02/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 40,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 334.3811p

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

351

330.50

 08:32:55

00073558653TRLO0

XLON

600

330.50

 08:32:55

00073558652TRLO0

XLON

1097

333.00

 09:10:00

00073560068TRLO0

XLON

1048

332.00

 09:15:08

00073560190TRLO0

XLON

251

331.00

 09:24:37

00073560453TRLO0

XLON

250

331.00

 09:24:37

00073560452TRLO0

XLON

499

331.00

 09:24:37

00073560451TRLO0

XLON

25

331.00

 09:24:37

00073560450TRLO0

XLON

192

331.50

 10:10:57

00073561642TRLO0

XLON

192

331.50

 10:22:27

00073561867TRLO0

XLON

59

334.00

 10:42:03

00073562462TRLO0

XLON

1016

334.00

 10:42:03

00073562463TRLO0

XLON

1022

334.00

 10:45:36

00073562566TRLO0

XLON

477

335.00

 11:45:20

00073563778TRLO0

XLON

525

335.00

 11:45:24

00073563779TRLO0

XLON

275

335.00

 11:45:24

00073563780TRLO0

XLON

643

335.00

 11:45:24

00073563782TRLO0

XLON

1089

334.50

 11:45:24

00073563781TRLO0

XLON

900

333.50

 12:02:32

00073564140TRLO0

XLON

18

334.00

 12:17:40

00073564436TRLO0

XLON

1000

334.00

 12:17:40

00073564435TRLO0

XLON

961

334.50

 12:20:41

00073564537TRLO0

XLON

121

334.00

 12:22:12

00073564562TRLO0

XLON

959

334.00

 12:35:04

00073564862TRLO0

XLON

873

334.00

 12:35:04

00073564861TRLO0

XLON

151

334.00

 12:35:04

00073564863TRLO0

XLON

1047

335.00

 12:45:01

00073565190TRLO0

XLON

5

334.00

 12:59:41

00073565612TRLO0

XLON

1026

335.00

 14:41:15

00073569687TRLO0

XLON

1125

335.00

 14:41:15

00073569688TRLO0

XLON

563

335.00

 14:41:15

00073569689TRLO0

XLON

170

335.00

 14:41:15

00073569690TRLO0

XLON

170

335.00

 14:41:15

00073569691TRLO0

XLON

917

335.00

 14:41:15

00073569692TRLO0

XLON

28

335.00

 14:41:15

00073569693TRLO0

XLON

1094

335.00

 14:41:15

00073569694TRLO0

XLON

1005

335.00

 14:41:15

00073569695TRLO0

XLON

1088

335.00

 14:41:15

00073569696TRLO0

XLON

566

335.00

 14:46:38

00073570236TRLO0

XLON

501

335.00

 14:46:38

00073570237TRLO0

XLON

5

335.00

 14:46:39

00073570238TRLO0

XLON

1003

334.50

 14:46:39

00073570239TRLO0

XLON

704

335.00

 15:40:20

00073573712TRLO0

XLON

403

335.00

 15:40:20

00073573713TRLO0

XLON

1120

335.00

 15:40:20

00073573714TRLO0

XLON

1015

335.00

 15:40:20

00073573715TRLO0

XLON

347

335.00

 15:40:20

00073573716TRLO0

XLON

250

335.00

 15:40:20

00073573717TRLO0

XLON

483

335.00

 15:40:20

00073573718TRLO0

XLON

1001

335.00

 15:40:20

00073573719TRLO0

XLON

952

335.00

 15:40:20

00073573720TRLO0

XLON

930

335.00

 15:40:20

00073573721TRLO0

XLON

1021

335.00

 15:40:20

00073573722TRLO0

XLON

992

335.00

 15:40:20

00073573723TRLO0

XLON

62

335.00

 15:42:20

00073573884TRLO0

XLON

32

335.00

 15:42:20

00073573885TRLO0

XLON

292

335.00

 15:42:20

00073573886TRLO0

XLON

107

335.00

 15:42:20

00073573887TRLO0

XLON

112

335.00

 15:42:20

00073573888TRLO0

XLON

997

334.50

 15:46:20

00073574084TRLO0

XLON

673

334.50

 15:52:21

00073574397TRLO0

XLON

315

334.50

 15:52:21

00073574396TRLO0

XLON

107

335.00

 15:55:59

00073574883TRLO0

XLON

68

335.00

 15:55:59

00073574884TRLO0

XLON

250

335.00

 15:57:10

00073574985TRLO0

XLON

250

335.00

 15:57:10

00073574986TRLO0

XLON

462

335.00

 15:57:10

00073574987TRLO0

XLON

961

334.50

 15:57:11

00073574989TRLO0

XLON

390

335.00

 15:57:11

00073574990TRLO0

XLON

121

335.00

 15:57:11

00073574991TRLO0

XLON

109

335.00

 15:57:11

00073574992TRLO0

XLON

281

335.00

 15:57:11

00073574993TRLO0

XLON

43

335.00

 15:57:11

00073574994TRLO0

XLON

243

334.50

 16:14:24

00073576747TRLO0

XLON

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Jane Glover

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

 

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

 

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £600m to 30 September 2024.

 

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 375532
EQS News ID: 2084025

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

