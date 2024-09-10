Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Draper Esprit Aktie [Valor: 30782172 / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50]
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares

10-Sep-2024 / 17:41 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Tuesday, 10 September 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

75,150

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

414.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

397.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

404.3576p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 2,195,135 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 186,851,315.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 10/09/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 75,150

Volume weighted average price (pence): 404.3576

 

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

4492

414.00

 09:14:02

00071315236TRLO0

XLON

46

414.00

 09:15:16

00071315249TRLO0

XLON

1291

414.00

 09:15:16

00071315250TRLO0

XLON

1232

412.00

 09:33:34

00071316147TRLO0

XLON

1268

411.00

 09:34:26

00071316175TRLO0

XLON

391

412.00

 09:49:52

00071316631TRLO0

XLON

360

412.00

 09:49:52

00071316632TRLO0

XLON

1195

410.00

 10:01:05

00071316907TRLO0

XLON

200

410.00

 10:26:57

00071317522TRLO0

XLON

300

410.00

 10:27:11

00071317535TRLO0

XLON

712

410.00

 10:27:11

00071317536TRLO0

XLON

252

409.50

 10:33:49

00071317778TRLO0

XLON

189

409.50

 10:33:49

00071317779TRLO0

XLON

723

409.50

 10:33:49

00071317780TRLO0

XLON

1066

409.50

 10:55:04

00071318436TRLO0

XLON

355

409.00

 10:59:29

00071318561TRLO0

XLON

901

409.00

 10:59:29

00071318562TRLO0

XLON

300

407.50

 11:12:25

00071318782TRLO0

XLON

870

407.50

 11:12:25

00071318783TRLO0

XLON

1217

406.00

 11:48:06

00071319344TRLO0

XLON

1289

404.50

 11:51:05

00071319394TRLO0

XLON

1181

402.50

 12:13:00

00071319903TRLO0

XLON

1260

401.00

 12:26:31

00071320209TRLO0

XLON

100

400.00

 12:58:26

00071320802TRLO0

XLON

1008

400.00

 12:58:26

00071320803TRLO0

XLON

1312

401.00

 13:07:29

00071320910TRLO0

XLON

561

400.00

 13:18:55

00071321109TRLO0

XLON

4

400.00

 13:19:07

00071321114TRLO0

XLON

1269

400.00

 13:19:08

00071321115TRLO0

XLON

1303

400.00

 13:38:08

00071321592TRLO0

XLON

714

399.00

 13:38:08

00071321593TRLO0

XLON

425

399.00

 13:38:08

00071321594TRLO0

XLON

39

397.00

 13:58:09

00071322193TRLO0

XLON

1273

397.00

 13:58:09

00071322194TRLO0

XLON

1190

398.50

 14:02:21

00071322356TRLO0

XLON

1230

400.50

 14:13:51

00071322858TRLO0

XLON

1277

403.00

 14:20:27

00071323163TRLO0

XLON

1081

400.50

 14:30:19

00071323505TRLO0

XLON

1261

401.50

 14:39:31

00071323856TRLO0

XLON

154

402.50

 14:49:22

00071324133TRLO0

XLON

358

402.50

 14:49:22

00071324134TRLO0

XLON

554

402.50

 14:49:22

00071324135TRLO0

XLON

1253

402.50

 14:55:17

00071324312TRLO0

XLON

1240

401.00

 15:01:39

00071324499TRLO0

XLON

602

399.50

 15:07:32

00071324699TRLO0

XLON

255

399.50

 15:07:32

00071324700TRLO0

XLON

310

399.50

 15:07:32

00071324701TRLO0

XLON

1043

400.50

 15:17:46

00071325390TRLO0

XLON

112

400.50

 15:17:46

00071325391TRLO0

XLON

600

401.50

 15:23:21

00071325567TRLO0

XLON

603

401.50

 15:23:21

00071325568TRLO0

XLON

1223

403.00

 15:31:57

00071325956TRLO0

XLON

1206

404.00

 15:39:34

00071326241TRLO0

XLON

1273

402.50

 15:48:05

00071326564TRLO0

XLON

1263

403.00

 15:54:31

00071326768TRLO0

XLON

802

402.00

 16:02:10

00071327105TRLO0

XLON

318

402.00

 16:02:10

00071327106TRLO0

XLON

999

403.50

 16:10:48

00071327489TRLO0

XLON

219

403.50

 16:10:49

00071327503TRLO0

XLON

5212

403.50

 16:13:56

00071327580TRLO0

XLON

104

403.50

 16:13:56

00071327581TRLO0

XLON

1152

403.50

 16:13:56

00071327582TRLO0

XLON

556

403.50

 16:13:56

00071327583TRLO0

XLON

371

403.50

 16:14:22

00071327602TRLO0

XLON

300

403.50

 16:14:22

00071327603TRLO0

XLON

300

403.50

 16:14:22

00071327604TRLO0

XLON

187

403.50

 16:14:22

00071327605TRLO0

XLON

8

404.00

 16:15:13

00071327646TRLO0

XLON

956

404.00

 16:15:13

00071327647TRLO0

XLON

157

404.00

 16:15:13

00071327648TRLO0

XLON

251

403.50

 16:15:29

00071327657TRLO0

XLON

251

403.50

 16:15:29

00071327659TRLO0

XLON

380

403.50

 16:15:29

00071327660TRLO0

XLON

380

403.00

 16:15:48

00071327694TRLO0

XLON

128

403.00

 16:15:48

00071327695TRLO0

XLON

520

402.00

 16:16:11

00071327723TRLO0

XLON

56

402.00

 16:16:11

00071327724TRLO0

XLON

126

402.00

 16:16:11

00071327726TRLO0

XLON

264

402.00

 16:16:19

00071327735TRLO0

XLON

120

402.00

 16:16:40

00071327794TRLO0

XLON

1398

404.00

 16:21:18

00071328076TRLO0

XLON

25

404.00

 16:21:18

00071328077TRLO0

XLON

145

404.00

 16:21:18

00071328078TRLO0

XLON

3968

404.00

 16:21:47

00071328105TRLO0

XLON

1620

404.00

 16:21:47

00071328106TRLO0

XLON

323

404.00

 16:21:47

00071328107TRLO0

XLON

861

404.00

 16:21:47

00071328108TRLO0

XLON

1756

404.00

 16:21:47

00071328109TRLO0

XLON

1134

403.50

 16:22:22

00071328119TRLO0

XLON

1230

403.50

 16:23:07

00071328174TRLO0

XLON

1237

403.50

 16:23:28

00071328184TRLO0

XLON

138

403.00

 16:24:20

00071328211TRLO0

XLON

12

403.00

 16:25:58

00071328282TRLO0

XLON

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Christopher Flame

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 345990
EQS News ID: 1985495

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

