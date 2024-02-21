Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'457 0.5%  SPI 14'948 0.3%  Dow 38'564 -0.2%  DAX 17'068 -0.1%  Euro 0.9532 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'760 -0.1%  Gold 2'030 0.3%  Bitcoin 45'587 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8811 -0.1%  Öl 82.5 0.0% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Temenos1245391Super Micro Computer2776758Swiss Life1485278Novo Nordisk129508879ABB1222171Holcim1221405
Top News
CSR-Aktie springt hoch: Saint Gobain angeblich an Übernahme von australischer CSR interessiert
SNB-Präsident Jordan: Starker Franken hat Inflation begrenzt - aber schmerzhaft für Unternehmen
EFG-Aktie: EFG International schlägt neues Mitglied für Verwaltungsrat vor
Zug Estates-Aktie: Zug Estates kann operativen Gewinn leicht steigern
Kunden getäuscht? Amazon sieht sich Sammelklage wegen angeblichen Versteckens billigerer Produkte ausgesetzt
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

Draper Esprit Aktie [Valor: 30782172 / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.02.2024 08:00:07

Molten Ventures Plc: Secondary position in Seedcamp Fund III

finanzen.net zero Draper Esprit-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Draper Esprit
2.38 GBP -2.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Molten Ventures Plc: Secondary position in Seedcamp Fund III

21-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc

("Molten", the "Group" or the "Company")

Secondary position in Seedcamp Fund III

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high growth digital technology businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a secondary position in Seedcamp Fund III.

The Group has acquired approximately 19% of the Fund for €8.5m. This 2016 vintage fund contains a portfolio of high-growth, disruptive technology companies, with over 80% of the value concentrated in six mature, proven assets in attractive market segments:  Revolut, Pleo, Grover, WeFox, Thriva and Curve.

The Group does not envisage any further funding to be necessary for the underlying portfolio companies.

The acquisition is in line with the Group’s previously communicated strategy to access exceptional secondary investments at attractive valuations.

Molten Ventures has previously acquired secondary positions in Seedcamp Funds I & II, Earlybird DWES Funds IV and Earlybird Digital East Fund I. Molten’s secondary strategy leverages its network in the venture capital market to provide liquidity to later life funds, with a focus on acquiring portfolios of high quality assets with nearer term visibility on realisation opportunities. To date the secondary strategy has delivered 2.5x returns (multiple on invested capital).

 

Martin Davis, Chief Executive Officer, Molten Ventures, commented:

“As we observed when launching our fundraising late last year, the current macroeconomic conditions are an opportunity for Molten Ventures, and we’re pleased to have been able to act quickly to identify and invest in this portfolio of high quality, later-stage assets. We are also pleased to further deepen our relationship with Seedcamp through this transaction”.

 

-ENDS-

Enquiries:

 

Molten Ventures plc

Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

ir@molten.vc

 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

 

Powerscourt

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Nick Hayns

 

+44 (0)7970 246 725

/ +44 (0)7880 744 379

molten@powerscourt-group.com

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 30 September 2023, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 74 companies, 17 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised £520m to 30 September 2023.

 

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: ACQ
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 304933
EQS News ID: 1841449

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1841449&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Draper Esprit PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL? | BX Swiss TV

In unserem zweiwöchentlichen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredaktor und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street, greifen wir aktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens auf. In dieser Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über das aktuelle Marktgeschehen. Unter anderem darüber, ob wir bereits vor der nächsten Bankenkrise stehen und wie die Situation in den USA aussieht. Zudem sprechen die beiden über verschiedene Öl- und Bankaktien, die derzeit im Fokus stehen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL?

Inside Trading & Investment

20.02.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
20.02.24 Julius Bär: 9.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Sanofi
20.02.24 CME Group SPAN 2 Framework Equities Product Transition Webinar
20.02.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Fokus
20.02.24 Discount Zertifikat mit Barriere
20.02.24 Schwergewichte schieben SMI kräftig an
20.02.24 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Kursgewinne zum Wochenstart
16.02.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: Rekordhoch bei fast 17.200 Punkten – US-Erzeugerpreise im Fokus
15.02.24 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL?
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'938.68 19.10 OFSSMU
Short 12'163.02 13.81 D1SSMU
Short 12'653.79 8.65 RHSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'456.96 20.02.2024 17:31:47
Long 11'001.32 19.76 SSSMAU
Long 10'721.49 13.48 SSQMTU
Long 10'267.56 8.82 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ausblick: NVIDIA legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Rally von Super Micro Computer-Aktie masslos übertrieben? Wells Fargo-Analyst zeigt sich skeptisch
Oerlikon-Aktie springt dennoch an: Oerlikon verzeichnet 2023 klar weniger Gewinn und kürzt Dividende
Roche-Aktie steigt: FDA erteilt Roche-Mittel Xolair erweiterte Zulassung bei Nahrungsmittelallergien
Temenos-Aktie trotzdem unter Druck: Temenos steigert 2023 Gewinn und erhöht Dividende - Vorwürfe von Hindenburg Research erneut zurückgewiesen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagmittag auf Verkaufszetteln der Anleger
Rheinmetall-Aktie erstmals über 400 Euro gehandelt: UBS zieht Rheinmetall-Kursziel deutlich nach oben an
Bank of America warnt: USA, China und Europa "entkoppeln" sich immer mehr voneinander
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) gibt am Nachmittag deutlich nach
VP Bank-Chefökonom Thomas Gitzel erwartet in diesem Jahr keine Leitzinssenkung der SNB

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit