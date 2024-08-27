Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’302 -0.4%  SPI 16’317 -0.4%  Dow 41’167 -0.2%  DAX 18’682 0.4%  Euro 0.9421 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’899 0.0%  Gold 2’513 -0.2%  Bitcoin 52’251 -1.9%  Dollar 0.8436 -0.5%  Öl 79.6 -2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger Technology135706599Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Kuros32581411DocMorris4261528Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405Sika41879292
Top News
Bernstein: AMD-Aktie holt zu Konkurrent NVIDIA auf - Eroberung weiterer Marktanteile im CPU-Markt
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Zinskurven steigen - Buffett-Aktie HEICO - Meyer Burger muss restrukturiert werden
Dienstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen mittags zu
Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite sackt am Mittag ab
Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Mittag Abschläge
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Draper Esprit Aktie [Valor: 30782172 / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.08.2024 18:30:04

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit
4.25 GBP 0.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

27-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Tuesday, 27 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

47,623

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

415.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

412.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

414.7815p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,414,304 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,632,146.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 27/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 47,623

Volume weighted average price (pence): 414.7815

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

106

415.00

 08:31:30

00071134682TRLO0

XLON

1000

415.00

 08:31:30

00071134683TRLO0

XLON

261

415.00

 08:31:30

00071134684TRLO0

XLON

240

415.00

 08:31:30

00071134685TRLO0

XLON

134

415.00

 08:31:30

00071134686TRLO0

XLON

240

415.00

 08:31:30

00071134687TRLO0

XLON

133

415.00

 08:31:30

00071134688TRLO0

XLON

1158

414.00

 08:34:39

00071134750TRLO0

XLON

21

414.00

 08:43:42

00071134986TRLO0

XLON

1065

415.00

 09:29:13

00071136258TRLO0

XLON

1055

415.00

 09:29:13

00071136259TRLO0

XLON

2003

415.00

 09:29:13

00071136260TRLO0

XLON

1076

415.00

 09:29:13

00071136261TRLO0

XLON

640

413.50

 09:29:17

00071136262TRLO0

XLON

139

413.50

 09:29:18

00071136263TRLO0

XLON

265

413.50

 09:29:18

00071136264TRLO0

XLON

82

415.00

 09:38:54

00071136458TRLO0

XLON

1181

415.00

 10:32:01

00071137854TRLO0

XLON

1168

415.00

 10:32:01

00071137855TRLO0

XLON

1264

415.00

 10:32:01

00071137856TRLO0

XLON

1225

415.00

 10:32:01

00071137857TRLO0

XLON

555

415.00

 10:32:01

00071137858TRLO0

XLON

250

415.00

 10:32:01

00071137859TRLO0

XLON

99

415.00

 10:32:01

00071137860TRLO0

XLON

267

415.00

 10:32:01

00071137861TRLO0

XLON

733

415.00

 10:32:01

00071137862TRLO0

XLON

297

415.00

 10:32:01

00071137863TRLO0

XLON

181

415.00

 10:32:01

00071137864TRLO0

XLON

500

415.00

 10:32:01

00071137865TRLO0

XLON

393

415.00

 10:32:01

00071137866TRLO0

XLON

1240

415.00

 10:37:14

00071137972TRLO0

XLON

817

414.50

 10:37:14

00071137973TRLO0

XLON

593

414.50

 10:37:14

00071137974TRLO0

XLON

603

413.50

 10:37:20

00071137979TRLO0

XLON

513

413.50

 10:37:20

00071137980TRLO0

XLON

1132

413.00

 10:41:10

00071138065TRLO0

XLON

1146

412.50

 10:41:16

00071138076TRLO0

XLON

61

412.50

 10:53:44

00071138516TRLO0

XLON

643

415.00

 11:15:08

00071139198TRLO0

XLON

449

415.00

 11:15:08

00071139199TRLO0

XLON

541

415.00

 11:17:07

00071139240TRLO0

XLON

634

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143749TRLO0

XLON

1243

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143750TRLO0

XLON

1074

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143751TRLO0

XLON

1024

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143752TRLO0

XLON

1168

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143753TRLO0

XLON

1047

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143754TRLO0

XLON

1078

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143755TRLO0

XLON

1130

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143756TRLO0

XLON

1030

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143757TRLO0

XLON

1150

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143758TRLO0

XLON

1174

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143759TRLO0

XLON

1117

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143760TRLO0

XLON

1098

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143761TRLO0

XLON

1252

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143762TRLO0

XLON

1214

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143763TRLO0

XLON

1036

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143764TRLO0

XLON

1034

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143765TRLO0

XLON

424

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143766TRLO0

XLON

2124

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143767TRLO0

XLON

427

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143768TRLO0

XLON

290

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143769TRLO0

XLON

122

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143770TRLO0

XLON

264

415.00

 13:49:33

00071143771TRLO0

XLON

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 343165
EQS News ID: 1976137

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1976137&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten