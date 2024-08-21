Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Draper Esprit Aktie [Valor: 30782172 / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50]
21.08.2024 18:30:09

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit
4.06 GBP 2.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

21-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Wednesday, 21 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

85,000

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

410.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

400.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

404.2038p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,245,156 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,801,294.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 85,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 404.2038

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1029

402.50

 09:04:01

00071089065TRLO0

XLON

1200

404.00

 09:16:29

00071089339TRLO0

XLON

11

404.00

 09:16:29

00071089340TRLO0

XLON

1118

403.00

 09:20:19

00071089473TRLO0

XLON

44

403.00

 09:20:19

00071089474TRLO0

XLON

1084

403.00

 09:30:15

00071089753TRLO0

XLON

806

402.50

 09:30:15

00071089758TRLO0

XLON

98

402.50

 09:30:16

00071089762TRLO0

XLON

216

402.50

 09:31:51

00071089809TRLO0

XLON

837

402.50

 09:31:51

00071089810TRLO0

XLON

300

402.50

 09:31:51

00071089811TRLO0

XLON

995

402.50

 10:30:43

00071090748TRLO0

XLON

1044

401.50

 10:37:59

00071090857TRLO0

XLON

125

400.50

 11:28:36

00071091518TRLO0

XLON

1023

400.50

 11:28:36

00071091519TRLO0

XLON

700

401.50

 11:30:22

00071091574TRLO0

XLON

32

401.50

 11:44:15

00071091998TRLO0

XLON

406

401.50

 11:44:15

00071091999TRLO0

XLON

1000

401.50

 11:44:15

00071092000TRLO0

XLON

352

401.50

 11:44:15

00071092001TRLO0

XLON

58

401.50

 11:44:15

00071092002TRLO0

XLON

682

401.50

 11:44:15

00071092003TRLO0

XLON

6

402.00

 11:44:15

00071092004TRLO0

XLON

12

402.00

 11:44:15

00071092005TRLO0

XLON

2613

402.50

 11:44:18

00071092006TRLO0

XLON

812

402.50

 11:44:18

00071092007TRLO0

XLON

100

402.50

 11:44:18

00071092008TRLO0

XLON

1262

403.00

 11:44:18

00071092009TRLO0

XLON

303

403.00

 11:44:18

00071092010TRLO0

XLON

1379

403.00

 11:44:35

00071092025TRLO0

XLON

240

403.00

 11:44:35

00071092026TRLO0

XLON

80

403.00

 11:44:35

00071092027TRLO0

XLON

1027

402.00

 11:46:06

00071092063TRLO0

XLON

1161

402.00

 11:46:06

00071092064TRLO0

XLON

260

401.50

 11:46:55

00071092082TRLO0

XLON

250

401.50

 11:46:55

00071092083TRLO0

XLON

609

401.50

 11:46:55

00071092084TRLO0

XLON

526

401.50

 12:06:43

00071092487TRLO0

XLON

550

401.50

 12:06:43

00071092488TRLO0

XLON

176

401.50

 12:07:43

00071092507TRLO0

XLON

939

401.00

 12:10:42

00071092540TRLO0

XLON

767

401.50

 12:10:42

00071092541TRLO0

XLON

1056

401.50

 12:51:27

00071093086TRLO0

XLON

19

401.50

 12:51:28

00071093112TRLO0

XLON

1515

401.50

 12:51:28

00071093113TRLO0

XLON

1340

401.50

 12:51:28

00071093114TRLO0

XLON

3336

401.50

 12:51:28

00071093115TRLO0

XLON

1214

401.50

 12:51:28

00071093116TRLO0

XLON

766

401.50

 12:51:28

00071093117TRLO0

XLON

1339

401.50

 12:52:59

00071093208TRLO0

XLON

75

401.50

 12:52:59

00071093209TRLO0

XLON

1053

401.00

 12:56:37

00071093321TRLO0

XLON

174

401.50

 13:00:05

00071093360TRLO0

XLON

816

401.50

 13:00:05

00071093361TRLO0

XLON

1032

401.50

 13:02:27

00071093406TRLO0

XLON

822

401.50

 13:03:35

00071093459TRLO0

XLON

293

401.50

 13:03:35

00071093460TRLO0

XLON

1088

401.50

 13:06:16

00071093537TRLO0

XLON

533

401.50

 13:13:16

00071093698TRLO0

XLON

13

401.50

 13:13:16

00071093699TRLO0

XLON

766

401.50

 13:13:16

00071093700TRLO0

XLON

25

401.50

 13:13:16

00071093701TRLO0

XLON

940

408.00

 13:35:01

00071094638TRLO0

XLON

1089

407.50

 13:35:14

00071094642TRLO0

XLON

2500

409.50

 13:42:39

00071094915TRLO0

XLON

951

409.00

 13:43:56

00071094955TRLO0

XLON

1029

408.00

 13:44:05

00071094984TRLO0

XLON

983

407.50

 13:44:19

00071095048TRLO0

XLON

78

407.50

 13:54:59

00071095643TRLO0

XLON

1058

407.50

 13:54:59

00071095644TRLO0

XLON

1140

408.00

 14:09:49

00071096048TRLO0

XLON

1281

407.50

 14:11:18

00071096075TRLO0

XLON

69

407.50

 14:11:18

00071096076TRLO0

XLON

1038

407.00

 14:20:37

00071096339TRLO0

XLON

1115

407.00

 14:35:14

00071096891TRLO0

XLON

1233

406.50

 14:37:16

00071096945TRLO0

XLON

1160

405.00

 14:40:49

00071097076TRLO0

XLON

1145

404.50

 14:50:30

00071097438TRLO0

XLON

1794

407.50

 14:59:15

00071098132TRLO0

XLON

363

407.50

 14:59:15

00071098133TRLO0

XLON

227

407.50

 14:59:15

00071098134TRLO0

XLON

98

407.50

 14:59:15

00071098135TRLO0

XLON

971

407.50

 15:05:18

00071098459TRLO0

XLON

1089

409.50

 15:12:00

00071098836TRLO0

XLON

1057

410.00

 15:12:00

00071098837TRLO0

XLON

238

407.00

 15:14:41

00071099089TRLO0

XLON

794

407.00

 15:14:41

00071099090TRLO0

XLON

555

407.00

 15:22:18

00071099560TRLO0

XLON

484

407.00

 15:22:18

00071099561TRLO0

XLON

1037

406.00

 15:30:54

00071099961TRLO0

XLON

1044

406.00

 15:32:32

00071100032TRLO0

XLON

361

406.00

 15:41:27

00071100352TRLO0

XLON

786

406.00

 15:41:27

00071100353TRLO0

XLON

506

407.00

 15:46:08

00071100714TRLO0

XLON

208

407.00

 15:46:08

00071100715TRLO0

XLON

954

407.00

 15:48:05

00071101133TRLO0

XLON

1135

406.00

 15:48:31

00071101205TRLO0

XLON

1291

405.00

 15:50:20

00071101284TRLO0

XLON

908

404.00

 15:53:37

00071101432TRLO0

XLON

132

404.00

 15:53:37

00071101433TRLO0

XLON

21

404.00

 15:53:37

00071101434TRLO0

XLON

199

404.00

 16:00:14

00071101723TRLO0

XLON

250

404.00

 16:00:14

00071101724TRLO0

XLON

547

404.00

 16:00:14

00071101725TRLO0

XLON

937

405.00

 16:06:17

00071102087TRLO0

XLON

361

404.00

 16:08:15

00071102248TRLO0

XLON

701

404.00

 16:08:15

00071102249TRLO0

XLON

116

404.50

 16:09:27

00071102371TRLO0

XLON

133

404.50

 16:09:27

00071102372TRLO0

XLON

157

404.50

 16:09:27

00071102373TRLO0

XLON

300

404.50

 16:09:27

00071102374TRLO0

XLON

1070

405.50

 16:15:02

00071102718TRLO0

XLON

140

405.50

 16:15:03

00071102719TRLO0

XLON

211

404.50

 16:16:34

00071102807TRLO0

XLON

916

404.50

 16:16:34

00071102808TRLO0

XLON

1098

404.50

 16:19:34

00071102960TRLO0

XLON

10

404.00

 16:22:07

00071103159TRLO0

XLON

952

404.00

 16:22:07

00071103160TRLO0

XLON

533

404.00

 16:22:07

00071103161TRLO0

XLON

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 342046
EQS News ID: 1972665

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1972665&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

