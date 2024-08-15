Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.08.2024 18:30:05

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit
4.06 GBP 5.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

15-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Thursday, 15 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024.

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

39,255

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

400.00

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

388.00

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

393.2754

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,055,156 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,991,294.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 39,255

Volume weighted average price (pence): 393.2754

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1108

394.50

 08:33:40

00071036452TRLO1

XLON

83

390.50

 08:56:55

00071036766TRLO1

XLON

1015

390.50

 08:56:55

00071036767TRLO1

XLON

995

388.00

 10:11:22

00071038113TRLO1

XLON

20000

391.00

 10:37:24

00071038569TRLO1

XLON

1

395.00

 10:49:18

00071038823TRLO1

XLON

1035

395.00

 10:51:20

00071038888TRLO1

XLON

936

394.50

 10:59:02

00071039022TRLO1

XLON

25

394.50

 11:18:59

00071039591TRLO1

XLON

978

394.50

 11:18:59

00071039592TRLO1

XLON

1200

395.00

 11:18:59

00071039593TRLO1

XLON

387

395.00

 11:18:59

00071039595TRLO1

XLON

459

395.00

 11:29:33

00071039930TRLO1

XLON

520

395.00

 11:29:33

00071039931TRLO1

XLON

289

392.50

 12:32:16

00071041048TRLO1

XLON

673

392.50

 12:32:16

00071041049TRLO1

XLON

489

393.00

 13:03:46

00071041596TRLO1

XLON

1043

392.00

 13:24:19

00071041969TRLO1

XLON

197

396.50

 13:51:10

00071043436TRLO1

XLON

266

398.50

 14:02:44

00071044167TRLO1

XLON

778

398.50

 14:02:46

00071044168TRLO1

XLON

1153

398.50

 14:11:00

00071044611TRLO1

XLON

1041

398.00

 14:11:01

00071044612TRLO1

XLON

685

400.00

 14:52:02

00071045979TRLO1

XLON

142

400.00

 14:52:02

00071045980TRLO1

XLON

20

400.00

 14:52:02

00071045981TRLO1

XLON

188

400.00

 14:52:06

00071045983TRLO1

XLON

1100

400.00

 14:52:06

00071045984TRLO1

XLON

31

400.00

 14:52:06

00071045985TRLO1

XLON

1265

399.50

 14:56:08

00071046054TRLO1

XLON

141

399.00

 14:56:08

00071046055TRLO1

XLON

153

399.00

 14:56:08

00071046056TRLO1

XLON

859

399.00

 14:56:08

00071046057TRLO1

XLON

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker,

Euronext Dublin Sponsor

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

 

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

 

A member of the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over £520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 340937
EQS News ID: 1969167

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1969167&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

