Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’148 0.8%  SPI 16’173 0.9%  Dow 41’974 -0.6%  DAX 18’919 -0.4%  Euro 0.9464 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’917 -0.5%  Gold 2’661 0.1%  Bitcoin 53’652 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8497 0.7%  Öl 73.4 -2.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Helvetia46664220
Top News
Erster Zinsschritt der Fed: Wer sind die Profiteure?
ING-Experten sehen weiter gute Aussichten für Gold - auch Gold-ETFs vor glänzender Zukunft
Global X Defence Tech ETF: Vollblut-Engagement
Trump oder Harris: Was der Wahlausgang in den USA für die Zukunft der Kryptowährungen bedeuten könnte
Gewinne in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell
Suche...

Draper Esprit Aktie [Valor: 30782172 / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.09.2024 18:55:06

Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

Draper Esprit
3.96 GBP -1.98%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

25-Sep-2024 / 17:55 GMT/BST

Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i
 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[ X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)iii:
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name:
BlackRock, Inc.		 City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Wilmington, DE, U.S.A.
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
24/09/2024
6. Date on which issuer notified:
25/09/2024
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:
Voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited have gone above 10%.
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)		 Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.36% 1.53% 12.90% 186,471,910
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 11.25% 1.55% 12.81%  
           
 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights

Direct
 
Indirect
 
Direct
 
Indirect
 
GB00BY7QYJ50   21,195,331   11.36%
SUBTOTAL A 21,195,331 11.36%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights
Securities Lending N/A N/A 2,861,661 1.53%
      2,861,661 1.53%
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      SUBTOTAL B.2
                     

 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
 
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
See attachment      
       
       
       
       
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:
 

Done at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. on 25 September 2024                     
 

Namexv		 % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
BlackRock Group Limited      
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 10.01% 0.71% 10.72%
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC      
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC      
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.      
BlackRock Fund Advisors      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC      
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited      
       
BlackRock, Inc.      
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.      
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.      
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.      
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.      
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC      
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP      
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited      
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited      
BlackRock Group Limited      
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited      
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited      
       




TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-Sep-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

25-Sep-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

11.360000

1.530000

12.890000

24056992

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

11.250000

1.550000

12.800000

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BY7QYJ50

 

21195331

 

11.360000

Sub Total 8.A

21195331

11.360000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Securities Lending

 

 

2861661

1.530000

Sub Total 8.B1

 

2861661

1.530000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

10.010000

0.710000

10.720000%

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Fund Advisors

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

25th September 2024

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 349118
EQS News ID: 1995575

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1995575&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten