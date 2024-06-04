|
04.06.2024 18:55:04
Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company
|
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BY7QYJ50
Issuer Name
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
03-Jun-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
04-Jun-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
12. Date of Completion
4th June 2024
13. Place Of Completion
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|GROW; GRW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|325832
|EQS News ID:
|1917955
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC
|
18:55
|Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
31.05.24
|Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
30.05.24
|Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
30.05.24
|Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
28.05.24
|Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
24.05.24
|Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
13.05.24
|Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
07.05.24
|Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Draper Esprit PLC
Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV
Wie sieht das Angebot für ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aus? Was sind ETFs und welche Vorteile bietet ein ETF-Sparplan?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF
Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|10:00
|Schroders: Eine Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im Mai 2024
|03.06.24
|Schroders: Income ist "in", und die Fed hat ihr Mojo verloren
|31.05.24
|Schroders: Video: Wie wird KI den Energiebedarf ankurbeln?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI letztlich stabil -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich in der Dienstagssitzung kaum bewegt. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verlor. An den US-Börsen geht es am Dienstag abwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Dienstag uneins.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}