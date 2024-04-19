|
19.04.2024 18:55:05
Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company
|
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BY7QYJ50
Issuer Name
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
18-Apr-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
19-Apr-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
12. Date of Completion
19 April 2024
13. Place Of Completion
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|GROW; GRW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|316864
|EQS News ID:
|1885079
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC
|
18:55
|Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
02.04.24
|Molten Ventures Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
20.03.24
|Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
18.03.24
|Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
14.03.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Molten Ventures plc (EQS Group)
|
14.03.24
|Molten Ventures Plc: Completion of Acquisition, Admission of New Molten Shares and Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
12.03.24
|Investor Presentation on Forward Partners (EQS Group)
|
11.03.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Molten Ventures plc (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Draper Esprit PLC
Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über die Pharmaindustrie.
🔎Eli Lilly
🔎Novo Nordisk
🔎Pfizer
🔎Johnson & Johnson
🔎Roche
Welche Trends zeigen sich in der Branche, welche Position nehmen die Schweizer Pharma-Riesen auf dem internationalen Markt ein und wie sieht es mit der Forschung aus?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|18.04.24
|Schroders: Convertible Bonds - Market update Q1 2024
|16.04.24
|Schroders: Was tun, wenn die Zinsen fallen?
|11.04.24
|Schroders: Kann die Rallye weitergehen?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLage in Nahost im Blick: SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich in die Gewinnzone vorkämpfen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt am letzten Handelstag der Woche im Minus notierte. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche uneins. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Freitag bergab.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}