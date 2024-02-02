Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.02.2024 12:40:12

Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

02-Feb-2024 / 11:40 GMT/BST

2 February 2024

Molten Ventures plc

("Molten Ventures" or the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Martin Davis

2.

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

(a)

Name

Molten Ventures plc

(b)

LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the Financial Instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

(b)

Identification code of the Financial Instrument

GB00BY7QYJ50

(c)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

(d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

 

238.5348 pence

10,000

 

 

 

(e)

Aggregated information

-             Aggregated volume

-             Price

 

10,000

£23,853.48

(f)

Date of the transaction

1 February 2024

(g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

 

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer)

Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

Numis Securities Limited (trading as Deutsche Numis)

Joint Global Co-ordinator, Joint Bookrunner, Joint Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

George De Felice

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers UC

Euronext Dublin Sponsor, Joint Global Co-ordinator, Joint Bookrunner, Joint Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Dearbhla Gallagher

William Hall

+44 (0)20 3841 6202

Powerscourt (PR)

Elly Williamson

Ollie Simmonds

+44 (0)7970 246 725

+44 (0)7817 657 528

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 301493
EQS News ID: 1829349

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1829349&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

