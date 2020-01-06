<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.01.2020 20:40:00

Molson Coors to Cease Production at Irwindale, Calif., Brewery; Signs Agreement with Pabst Giving Them an Option to Purchase Irwindale Facility

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP; TSX: TPX) today announced plans to cease production at its Irwindale, Calif., brewery by September 2020.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 51176593 59.00 % 8.40 %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Dufry AG / Swatch Group I 51176594 69.00 % 8.20 %
Nestlé / Swatch I / Swisscom / Zurich 51176595 65.00 % 7.50 %

Additionally, Molson Coors has entered into an agreement with Pabst Brewing Co. which gives them an option to purchase the Irwindale facility.

"This move will allow us to optimize our brewery footprint while streamlining our operations for greater efficiency across the network,” said Chief Integrated Supply Chain Officer Brian Erhardt. "While it was a very difficult decision, we have extra capacity in our system and Irwindale’s production can be absorbed by other breweries in our network.”

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of a plan recently announced by Molson Coors to revitalize and restructure the business to get back on track. While ceasing production at the Irwindale facility is not part of the larger revitalization plan announced in October 2019, it does not impact previously announced cost savings guidance.

The Irwindale brewery, which opened in 1980, employs approximately 470 people and produced 4.8 million barrels, shipped to 261 independently-owned distributors in 2019. Brands produced include but are not limited to: Miller Lite, Coors Light, Miller High Life, MGD, Steel Reserve, Miller 64 and several brands for Pabst. Over the next nine months, products currently produced in Irwindale will be transitioned to other breweries, primarily Golden, Colo., and Fort Worth, Texas.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release includes "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe,” "expect,” "intend,” "anticipate,” "project,” "will,” "outlook,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historic in nature. Statements that refer to projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated growth and trends in our businesses, and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience, and present projections and expectations are disclosed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”). These factors include, among others, the impact of increased competition resulting from further consolidation of brewers, competitive pricing and product pressures; health of the beer industry and our brands in our markets; ability to dispose of the Irwindale Brewery; economic conditions in our markets; impairment charges; our ability to maintain manufacturer/distribution agreements; changes in our supply chain system; availability or increase in the cost of packaging materials; success of our joint ventures; risks relating to operations in developing and emerging markets; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, including the regulation of distribution systems; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; increase in the cost of commodities used in the business; the impact of climate change and the availability and quality of water; loss or closure of a major brewery or other key facility; our ability to implement our strategic initiatives, including executing and realizing cost savings; our ability to successfully integrate newly acquired businesses; pension plan and other post-retirement benefit costs; failure to comply with debt covenants or deterioration in our credit rating; our ability to maintain good labor relations; our ability to maintain brand image, reputation and product quality; and other risks discussed in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Molson Coors Brewing CoShs -A- mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Molson Coors Brewing CoShs -A- mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:47
Börsenhausse mit Stolpersteinen
13:30
Eskalation im Mittleren Osten führt zu kräftig steigenden Ölpreisen
07:30
Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikate auf verschiedene Indizes
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Molson Coors Brewing CoShs -A- 66.00 0.76% Molson Coors Brewing CoShs -A-

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Marktstratege sieht in China grösstes Risiko für Weltwirtschaft
SMI schliesst leicht im Minus -- US-Börsen mit leichten Gewinnen -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
Novartis schliesst Übernahmeofferte für The Medicines erfolgreich ab
Grüne fordern 25 Euro Pfand auf Handys - Magazin
TikTok bringt Bitcoin-Projekt an den Start
Wall-Street-Experte mit düsterer Prognose: "Dieser Markt wird einbrechen"
Brexit im Fokus: Amazon will angeblich in Irland bauen
Ripple launcht Musik-Portal um Überleben zu sichern
Credit Suisse legt für 2020 milliardenschweres Aktienrückkaufprogramm auf - CS-Aktie rettet sich ins Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schließt leicht im Minus -- US-Börsen mit leichten Gewinnen -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
Die geopolitischen Spannungen wirken sich am Schweizer Aktienmarkt lediglich leicht negativ auf die Stimmung der Investoren aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;