Molson Coors Appoints Rahul Goyal As President And CEO; Succeeds Gavin Hattersley

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Beverage Co. (TAP), on Monday, announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Gavin Hattersley will step down, and it has unanimously appointed Chief Strategy Officer Rahul Goyal as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1.

Goyal will also join the company's Board of Directors.

President and CEO Gavin Hattersley will step down and remain in an advisory role until the end of 2025 to support the transition.

Rahul Goyal has more than 24 years of experience and has previously worked with Molson Coors.

