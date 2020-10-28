MolMed S.p.A Becomes AGC Biologics S.p.A Following the July Acquisition

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After its parent company AGC Inc. acquired 100% of the shares of MolMed S.p.A. on September 30, 2020, AGC Biologics announced that MolMed's entity name has been changed to AGC Biologics S.p.A. This Center of Excellence for AGC Biologics' cell and gene therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services is in Milan, Italy. The Milan site was the first GMP facility approved in Europe for ex-vivo gene therapy manufacturing and has unique commercial manufacturing experience, with two cell & gene therapy products. AGC Biologics is now one of the very few CDMO's in the world offering both plasmid production and end-to-end cell and gene therapy services.

Because MolMed was a listed company, the share acquisition was completed via a tender offer for the shares of the company, all completed on September 30, at which time AGC Inc. acquired 100% of the shares and MolMed S.p.A. was delisted from the Milan Stock Exchange.

"AGC Biologics is very pleased to now offer end-to-end cell and gene therapy CDMO services to our current and future customers," says AGC Biologics CEO Patricio Massera. "Our new team in Milan brings deep expertise and experience gained over 25 years developing and producing cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases."

About AGC Biologics:

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to clients and partners. The company currently employs more than 1,600 employees worldwide. AGC Biologics' global network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics provides world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), viral vectors and genetically engineered cells. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients' most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects for orphan drugs and rare diseases. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com .

