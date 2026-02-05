Molina Healthcare Aktie 1538184 / US60855R1005
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
05.02.2026 23:08:15
Molina Healthcare Posts Q4 Loss
(RTTNews) - Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $160 million or $3.15 per share, compared to a net income of $251 million or $4.44 per share last year.
Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $140 million or $2.75 per share, compared to net income of $286 million or $5.05 per share last year.
Total revenues for the quarter were $11.375 billion, compared to $10.499 billion last year.
Looking forward to the full year 2026, the company expects revenues of $44.5 billion, earnings per share of about $3.20, and adjusted earnings of about $5.00 per share.