Molina Healthcare Aktie

05.02.2026 23:08:15

Molina Healthcare Posts Q4 Loss

Molina Healthcare
(RTTNews) - Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $160 million or $3.15 per share, compared to a net income of $251 million or $4.44 per share last year.

Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $140 million or $2.75 per share, compared to net income of $286 million or $5.05 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $11.375 billion, compared to $10.499 billion last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2026, the company expects revenues of $44.5 billion, earnings per share of about $3.20, and adjusted earnings of about $5.00 per share.

