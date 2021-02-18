SMI 10’720 0.0%  SPI 13’404 0.1%  Dow 31’494 0.0%  DAX 13’993 0.8%  Euro 1.0863 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’713 0.9%  Gold 1’784 0.5%  Bitcoin 49’783 7.4%  Dollar 0.8966 0.0%  Öl 62.8 -1.2% 
18.02.2021 01:45:00

Molecular Designs Develops New COVID-19 UK Variant PCR Test for Assurance Scientific Laboratories

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Designs, an assay design company, has developed a PCR test capable of differentiating the UK variant of COVID-19. Studies show this variant is more contagious and rapidly spreading in the US.

Currently, to detect the UK variant, labs are having to sequence the viral genome from positive SARS-CoV-2 tests. Genomic sequencing is an expensive and slow process with few labs having the required equipment and expertise to facilitate. On Jan. 25, 2021, the CDC announced they were "scaling-up" their sequencing capabilities to handle up to 750 samples per week.

Assurance Scientific Laboratories is currently validating the test for clinical use and it could be available by the end of the month. Assurance continues to work with the FDA and will submit for authorization under Assurance's existing FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

"There are four signature mutations in the UK variant that our test targets. Robust amplification with our new test, represents the presence of the UK variant in the patient sample," states Greer Massey, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer for Assurance Scientific Laboratories.

Assurance began working on the UK variant well before the lesser-known South African and Brazilian variants were well characterized. This test for the UK variant can be used in conjunction with other SARS-CoV-2 tests to determine if the UK variant is the SARS-CoV-2 strain detected. Work is also underway at Assurance to identify the South African and Brazilian variants.

"We want to use this test as soon as possible, but the test must first pass the rigors of clinical validation to prove it reliably and consistently works," states Greer Massey, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer for Assurance Scientific Laboratories.

For more information or to speak to someone from Assurance Scientific Labs, contact Heather Jeffcoat by calling 205-515-1972 or by emailing hjeffcoat@burtonadvertising.com.

Molecular Designs: Molecular Designs develops and produces assays for molecular testing with the goal of making PCR testing widely available. We simplify the process for reference and physician office labs to expand their offering to include PCR. Learn more at MolecularDesigns.com.

Assurance Scientific Laboratories: Assurance Scientific is a highly complex CLIA certified reference lab in Birmingham, Alabama which provides infectious disease testing and toxicology for consumers, employers, clinicians, hospitals, nursing homes and other reference throughout the United States. Learn more at assurancescientificlabs.com.

Related Images

molecular-designs.png
Molecular Designs
Molecular Designs

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/molecular-designs-develops-new-covid-19-uk-variant-pcr-test-for-assurance-scientific-laboratories-301230464.html

SOURCE Molecular Designs

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top/Flop

ABB 27.08
2.50 %
CS Group 12.59
2.40 %
Swiss Life Hldg 443.70
2.00 %
CieFinRichemont 88.52
1.79 %
The Swatch Grp 267.80
1.63 %
SGS 2’705.00
-0.37 %
Novartis 79.25
-0.94 %
Nestle 98.21
-1.04 %
Lonza Grp 600.80
-1.09 %
Roche Hldg G 303.15
-1.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19.02.21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
19.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
19.02.21
SMI gibt weiter nach
19.02.21
Wie helfen Versicherungen beim Vermögensaufbau? | BX Swiss TV
19.02.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hält der 10er-EMA? / EUR/USD – Richtungswechsel?
18.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf ABB Ltd
mehr

Inside Fonds

19.02.21
Schroders: Monitoring - Indirekte Immobilienanlagen Schweiz 2021
19.02.21
Schroders: Wo in Europa gibt es Innovationen?
18.02.21
Schroders: Klimawandel und Renditen in den nächsten 30 Jahren
mehr

Versicherungen gehören zum Vermögensaufbau dazu! Warum, dass erklärt Christian Jetzer, CEO von JC Insurance Brokers GmbH / easyinsured.ch bei BX Swiss TV. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Christian Jetzer warum neben Vermögensaufbau auch die Absicherung eine zentrale Rolle spielt.

Wie helfen Versicherungen beim Vermögensaufbau? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie im Minus: Nestlés Kassen klingelten 2020 - Nespresso und Gesundheitsprodukte gewinnen an Gewicht
Swiss Re-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Swiss Re schreibt im Coronajahr Verlust von 878 Millionen Dollar
Berkshire Hathaway-Depot: Von diesen Aktien trennt sich Buffett im vierten Quartal 2020
Gewagte Prognose: Ether könnte laut Krypto-Experte bis auf 10'500 Dollar steigen
Bitcoin in Rekordreichweite - ETF-Start in Kanada
Credit Suisse-Aktie schwächer: Credit Suisse schreibt im vierten Quartal weniger Verlust als erwartet
Varta-Aktie sackt ab: Varta will erstmals seit IPO Dividende ausschütten
US-Börsen schliessen richtungslos -- SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Dow schliesst schwächer -- SMI gibt letztlich ab -- DAX geht etwas tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Implenia-Aktie springt hoch: Implenia erwartet für 2020 weniger Betriebsverlust als befürchtet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen richtungslos -- SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt kann seine Gewinne nicht verteidigen. In Deutschland präsentierte sich der Freitagshandel mit Kursaufschlägen. Die US-Indizes folgen einer positiven Tendenz. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenende gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit