Mojo Media Labs Announces Investment in Chief Revenue Officer, Tiago Moro de Castro

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mojo Media Labs, an Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies honoree, looks forward to 2020 and beyond with focused, intentional plans to be the leading agency in the B2B growth space. With this vision in place, Mojo has set the stage for 2020 with the announcement that they have brought Chief Revenue Officer, Tiago Moro de Castro, on board. Tiago will focus on functions that enable Mojo's growth such as new sales, consulting, partnership channel growth, account growth, and future additional revenue streams. His role will bring added value to Mojo's current and future clients, as well, through stronger partnerships and intensified focus on client success.

With over a decade of experience in sales and sales management, Tiago has a strong history of managing operations, developing robust sales pipelines, and leading organizational growth. He is proficient in developing and introducing performance metrics and aims to consistently achieve sales objectives. He has additional experience in the form of developing marketing campaigns, technical leadership, and data analysis. Mojo Media Labs is excited about the versatility Tiago will bring to its clients and to this multifaceted industry.

"Account-Based Marketing keeps evolving," says Moro de Castro. "The integration between Marketing, Sales, and Operations are more critical than ever to deliver a delightful, seamless customer experience. I am excited to have joined Mojo to help our clients and partners address silos and gain efficiencies within their organization to drive accelerated revenue growth and realize the full potential of their marketing investments."

Part of Tiago's role will be to build and develop Mojo Media Labs' own business development team and sales playbook to model a scalable, repeatable process using an account-based marketing approach. Through these efforts, Mojo is excited to implement these processes for current and future clients who will benefit from proven account-based marketing services and programs.

"I'm thrilled to have Tiago onboard. His experience, knowledge, humility, willingness to coach, and life-long learning approach to business is a rare find in a business development leader," says Mike Rose, CEO of Mojo Media Labs. "His caliber of thinking and ownership of his role is going to continue our journey from a sales and marketing agency to a revenue growth agency to help our clients grow smarter."

The past two years have been huge years of growth for Mojo Media Labs, as it acquired Spinweb, a web development agency, near the end of 2018, and Oklahoma-based McMahon Marketing, a digital marketing firm, in mid-2019. Both acquisitions brought talent, new and/or strengthened capabilities, and opportunities for additional revenue streams to further evolve the quality of services delivered for its clients. Mojo will continue to make strategic investments to fulfill our mission of helping our stakeholders grow smarter.

In preparation for continued inorganic growth, Mojo Media Labs' leadership identified the need for a Chief Revenue Officer to help further streamline and develop the company's organic growth strategies, finding a perfect fit in Tiago. Working directly with CEO, Mike Rose, and President, Nikole Rose, Tiago will bring his enterprise-caliber experience to the table in order to bring Mojo's continued vision of growth to life.

