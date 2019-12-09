+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
09.12.2019 13:05:00

Mojo Media Labs Announces Investment in Chief Revenue Officer, Tiago Moro de Castro

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mojo Media Labs, an Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies honoree, looks forward to 2020 and beyond with focused, intentional plans to be the leading agency in the B2B growth space. With this vision in place, Mojo has set the stage for 2020 with the announcement that they have brought Chief Revenue Officer, Tiago Moro de Castro, on board. Tiago will focus on functions that enable Mojo's growth such as new sales, consulting, partnership channel growth, account growth, and future additional revenue streams. His role will bring added value to Mojo's current and future clients, as well, through stronger partnerships and intensified focus on client success.

With over a decade of experience in sales and sales management, Tiago has a strong history of managing operations, developing robust sales pipelines, and leading organizational growth. He is proficient in developing and introducing performance metrics and aims to consistently achieve sales objectives. He has additional experience in the form of developing marketing campaigns, technical leadership, and data analysis. Mojo Media Labs is excited about the versatility Tiago will bring to its clients and to this multifaceted industry.

"Account-Based Marketing keeps evolving," says Moro de Castro. "The integration between Marketing, Sales, and Operations are more critical than ever to deliver a delightful, seamless customer experience. I am excited to have joined Mojo to help our clients and partners address silos and gain efficiencies within their organization to drive accelerated revenue growth and realize the full potential of their marketing investments."

Part of Tiago's role will be to build and develop Mojo Media Labs' own business development team and sales playbook to model a scalable, repeatable process using an account-based marketing approach. Through these efforts, Mojo is excited to implement these processes for current and future clients who will benefit from proven account-based marketing services and programs.

"I'm thrilled to have Tiago onboard. His experience, knowledge, humility, willingness to coach, and life-long learning approach to business is a rare find in a business development leader," says Mike Rose, CEO of Mojo Media Labs. "His caliber of thinking and ownership of his role is going to continue our journey from a sales and marketing agency to a revenue growth agency to help our clients grow smarter."

The past two years have been huge years of growth for Mojo Media Labs, as it acquired Spinweb, a web development agency, near the end of 2018, and Oklahoma-based McMahon Marketing, a digital marketing firm, in mid-2019. Both acquisitions brought talent, new and/or strengthened capabilities, and opportunities for additional revenue streams to further evolve the quality of services delivered for its clients. Mojo will continue to make strategic investments to fulfill our mission of helping our stakeholders grow smarter.

In preparation for continued inorganic growth, Mojo Media Labs' leadership identified the need for a Chief Revenue Officer to help further streamline and develop the company's organic growth strategies, finding a perfect fit in Tiago. Working directly with CEO, Mike Rose, and President, Nikole Rose, Tiago will bring his enterprise-caliber experience to the table in order to bring Mojo's continued vision of growth to life.

Mojo Media Labs is a full-service digital marketing agency focused on Account-Based Marketing, Inbound Marketing, Website Design and Development, Sales and Marketing Alignment, and Sales Enablement.. Think of us as an extension of your organization's sales and marketing functions, arming you with brand messaging, an online presence, and process alignment that provides growth-driven results. Interested in partnering with us? Learn how Mojo Media Labs can help you grow smarter at https://hubs.ly/H0m6qRW0.

 

SOURCE Mojo Media Labs, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Wieder in der alten Trading-Range
10:48
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:38
Vontobel: derimail - Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mit Chance auf Renditeverdoppelung
07:07
Daily Markets: SMI – Das hat sehr gut gepasst / Facebook – Der Trend bleibt intakt
06.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Volkswagen AG
06.12.19
SMI-Investoren bleiben vorsichtig
05.12.19
Hochspannung bei AMS – Teilentwarnung bei S+B | BX Swiss
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Die neue Welt der Kryptoanlagen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sonntagstrend: SPD profitiert von Doppelspitze - AfD verliert
Zusammenbruch bei Bitcoin voraus? Laut Experte wäre der nächste Halt bei 6'000 US-Dollar
S+B-Aktie klettert über 10 Prozent: Finma macht Weg für S+B-Kapitalerhöhung frei
Steve Wozniak warnt: Die Länder werden Internetwährungen "nur kontrollieren wollen"
SMI und DAX stabil -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich leicht im Plus
Roche-Tochter Genentech stellt an ASH-Kongress neue Daten vor
ObsEva-Aktie klettert rund 20 Prozent: ObsEva erzielt mit Linzagolix gesteckte Ziele
Milliarden an Marktkapitalisierung verloren: Was ist mit dem Hoffnungmarkt Cannabis geschehen?
Vontobel-Aktie steigt: Vontobel richtet sich als Investmenthaus neu aus
'OPEC+' einigt sich auf schärfere Förderkürzung - Ölpreise steigen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX stabil -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich leicht im Plus
Der Anleger am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt halten sich am Montag zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost sind etwas fester in die neue Woche gestartet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;