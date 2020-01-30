MoistureShield Campaign Wins "Marketer of the Year," the Highest Honor, in Hanley-Wood's Brand Builder Awards

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG and manufacturer of innovative composite decking and railing, has earned one of the industry's highest honors – Marketer of the Year in Hanley Wood's 2019 Brand Builder Awards. The winning campaign beat out 80 other entrants and encompassed brand strategy, advertising, design, social media and public relations.

The campaign incorporated unique messaging, enabling the brand to boldly stand out in the decking category. MoistureShield also won a Platinum Award for Best Channel Marketing Campaign to support and engage their valued distributor and dealer network.

MoistureShield's Excel. Defy. Inspire. campaign dared to be different from most decking manufacturers whose marketing is blanketed with typical deck photography. But who can identify one product from another? Bringing to life MoistureShield's Solid Core technology, the winning campaign takes a deep dive with vivid, real-life underwater scenarios to drive home the message that MoistureShield performs even underwater. This resonates with homeowners in any climate subjected to humidity, rain, snow or ice.

"This is an incredible win for MoistureShield composite decking and shows how far the brand and business have come since Oldcastle APG acquired the company over a year ago," said Ken O'Neill, EVP - National Group for APG. "We listened to our customers to ensure MoistureShield would deliver more value to our channel partners and contractors. Our marketing team's close collaboration with our marketing agency, Interrupt, has elevated our composite decking brand and positioned our quality MoistureShield product lines for unprecedented growth."

"Our goal was to leverage this unique brand and create dynamic differentiation from the current sea-of-sameness in the category," said Anita Holman, Executive Creative Director and Brand Strategist, Interrupt. We are looking forward to continuing this brand journey with MoistureShield and helping gain category prominence."

The Marketer of the Year Award is presented annually by Hanley Wood to a company in the residential and commercial construction and design industry that best demonstrates a commitment to innovation, excellence in leveraging marketing programs to drive sales, and adoption of modern marketing tactics. To learn more about MoistureShield, visit http://www.MoistureShield.com

About Hanley Wood

Hanley Wood, represents the housing industry's leading provider of rich data, backed by Zonda and Metrostudy, and the industry's top advisors for residential real estate development and new home construction. With products and services geared for homebuilders, multifamily developers, lenders, and financial institutions, we provide innovative solutions to maximize opportunities in today's real estate development landscape. To learn more, visit https://www.hanleywood.com.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 32 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, proudly manufactures composite deck boards and related products serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. The development of new technologies and patents has enabled MoistureShield to manufacture superior composite products from recycled wood fiber and recycled polyethylene plastic. Learn more at http://www.MoistureShield.com.

About Interrupt

Interrupt is a strategic branding and marketing agency that works with Fortune 1000 brands in the building products, home improvement and home enjoyment industries. They consider themselves a brand distillery, leveraging data to uncover unique insights that help distill down client's brands to find their unique space in their category. Interrupt's deep branding, business and industry expertise enables them to help their clients outperform the industry and separate from the sea of sameness. Discover more about Interrupt at http://www.InterruptDelivers.com.

SOURCE MoistureShield