18.12.2019 00:56:00

Mohr Capital Sells University Highlands Property In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Capital, a Dallas-based, privately held real estate investment firm, has sold University Highlands office building located at 10330 David Taylor Drive in Charlotte, North Carolina, to CIM Group, a commercial real estate firm located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Mohr Capital acquired the 100,000-square-foot facility on a speculative basis in 2017, improved the property and secured a single, long-term tenant, United Rentals Inc., earlier this year before the finalizing the sale.

University Highlands at 10330 David Taylor Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina

"By stabilizing the asset, making improvements and securing a credit tenant in Charlotte's strong commercial real estate market, we added significant value to this asset for both Mohr Capital and the buyer," said Gary Horn, Chief Investment Officer at Mohr Capital. "We intend to make other investments in the Charlotte market in the future."

Horn and Bob Mohr, Founder and Chairman of Mohr Capital, handled the sale on behalf of Mohr Capital.

About Mohr Capital
Mohr Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development and value enhancement of office, retail and industrial assets throughout the U.S. The Mohr Capital team has decades of experience in commercial real estate and has completed more than $1 billion in transactions. Guided by a value-driven strategy and an entrepreneurial spirit, the company relies on strong, long-term relationships and possesses keen market insights needed to capitalize on undervalued or underperforming properties. With its family office structure, Mohr Capital can close quickly and has a proven track record of delivering the highest risk-adjusted returns.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Mohr Capital)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mohr-capital-sells-university-highlands-property-in-charlotte-300976550.html

SOURCE Mohr Capital

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17.12.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
17.12.19
Palladium überwindet erstmals die 2.000 USD-Marke
17.12.19
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Indizes mit physical settlement
17.12.19
SMI meldet sich eindrucksvoll zurück
17.12.19
Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikate auf verschiedene Indizes
16.12.19
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.12.19
Mit welcher Zinskurve gelingt die beste Wachstumsprognose?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Credit Suisse mit neuen Beschattungsvorwürfen konfrontiert
Entwicklung von Fevipiprant - Novartis-Aktien nach enttäuschenden Studien-Daten volatil
Neuer Mac Pro - für denselben Preis bekommt man einen Tesla
US-Börsen weiter auf Rekordjagd -- SMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch im Plus in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Tag höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Tesla-Internetzugang bald nicht mehr kostenlos
Hohe Franken-Bewertung: SNB will Geldpolitik im Gesamtinteresse des Landes machen
Wall Street letztlich leicht im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel marginal leichter -- DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Howard Marks: Diese Folgen hätte eine Wiederwahl Trumps für die Aktienmärkte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich leicht im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel marginal leichter -- DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag etwas leichter. In Deutschland war der Abwärtsdruck grösser. Anleger an der Wall Street agierten mit Vorsicht. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;