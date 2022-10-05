Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Mohawk Industries Aktie [Valor: 953048 / ISIN: US6081901042]
05.10.2022 22:01:23

Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Mohawk Industries
97.24 CHF 0.00%
CALHOUN, Ga., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) Third Quarter 2022 earnings release on Thursday October 27, 2022, you are invited to listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday October 28, 2022 at 11:00 am ET.

 What: Mohawk Industries, Inc. 3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
    
 When: October 28, 2022
   11:00 am ET
    
 Where: www.mohawkind.com
   Select Investor Information
    
 How: Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or
   Register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10171853/f4b0080751
   Live Conference Call:Dial 1-833-630-1962 (US/Canada)
    Dial 1-412-317-1843 (Int’l)
     

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company.

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through November 25, 2022, by dialing US: 1-877-344-7529, Canada: 1-855-669-9658 or International: 1-412-317-0088 and entering Conference ID # 8886985.

Contact:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer
706-624-2239


