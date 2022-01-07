SMI 12’772 -0.2%  SPI 16’286 -0.1%  Dow 36’232 0.0%  DAX 15’948 -0.7%  Euro 1.0435 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’306 -0.4%  Gold 1’797 0.4%  Bitcoin 38’293 -3.7%  Dollar 0.9189 -0.3%  Öl 81.8 -0.2% 
Mohawk Industries Aktie [Valor: 953048 / ISIN: US6081901042]
Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Mohawk Industries
CALHOUN, Ga., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) Fourth Quarter 2021 earnings release on Thursday February 10, 2022 you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday February 11, 2022 at 11:00 am ET.

 What:Mohawk Industries, Inc. 4th Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
    
 When:February 11, 2022
11:00 am ET
    
 Where:www.mohawkind.com 
Select Investor Information
    
 How:Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the web at the address above or
  Live Conference Call:Dial 1-800-603-9255 (US/Canada)
Dial 1-706-634-2294 (Int’l)
Dial 1-253-237-1879 (Int’l) 
Conference ID: 6194374
    

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay over Mohawk Industries, Inc. investor relations website through March 11, 2022 or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (US/Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (Int’l/Local) and entering Conference ID # 6194374.

Contact:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer
706-624-2239

 


﻿

