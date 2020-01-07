<
07.01.2020 21:03:45

Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call on the Web

CALHOUN, Ga., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) Fourth Quarter 2019 earnings release on Thursday, February 13, 2020, you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 am ET.

What: Mohawk Industries, Inc. 4th Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
     
When: February 14, 2020
  11:00 am ET
     
Where: www.mohawkind.com
  Select Investor Information
     
How: Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the web at the address above or
  Live Conference Call: Dial 1-800-603-9255 (US/Canada)
    Dial 1-706-634-2294 (Int’l)
    Dial 1-253-237-1879 (Int’l)
    Conference ID: 3678629

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay over Mohawk Industries, Inc. investor relations website through March 14, 2020 or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (US/Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (Int’l/Local) and entering Conference ID # 3678629.

Contact:
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Glenn Landau, Chief Financial Officer
706-624-2025

