Mohawk Industries Inc Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $117.1 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $72.6 million, or $1.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $117.3 million or $1.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $2.72 billion from $2.52 billion last year.

Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $117.1 Mln. vs. $72.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.90 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue: $2.72 Bln vs. $2.52 Bln last year.