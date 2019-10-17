+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
17.10.2019 20:49:00

Mohawk Global Logistics' Newark, New Jersey Branch Booms with Growth - Prompts Need for New Office Space

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohawk Global Logistics, a leading freight forwarder and Customs broker in the Northeast and Midwest, announces the move of its Newark-based office.

"Expanding our office space is necessary to keep pace with the tremendous business growth we are experiencing. In particular, we are seeing substantial growth in our e-commerce business sector. Over the last few years we have developed strong partnerships with online retailers and food importers," said Brian Zappola, General Manager. "With this increase in demand comes the need for additional highly skilled and experienced staff, which has more than tripled over the last year. We expect to continue on this trajectory and this new office location has ample room to accommodate our future growth," he added.

Headquartered in Syracuse, New York, Mohawk Global Logistics expanded into the New Jersey area in 2016 to be closer to the New York and New Jersey ports of entry, as well as their clients in the fashion industry. This gives them the strategic advantage of being located near the Northeast gateway, which allows them to bring their extensive expertise to U.S. importers and exporters in the area. Mohawk Global Logistics also works closely with government agencies, such as the FDA, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Department of Commerce.

The new office address is:
220 Fernwood Ave
Edison, NJ 08837

About Mohawk

With roots dating back to 1970, Mohawk Global Logistics is a team of logistics and trade specialists dedicated to fulfilling supply chain needs with a strong emphasis on Customs brokerage, domestic and international transportation, trade compliance, education, and consulting.

By enriching the lives of our people, Mohawk Global Logistics is a leader in delivering world-class, personalized logistics solutions. Mohawk is a six-time certified Great Place to Work® company.

For more information, visit http://www.mohawkglobal.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, and follow us on Twitter (@MohawkGlobal) and Facebook (@MohawkGlobalLogistics).

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mohawk-global-logistics-newark-new-jersey-branch-booms-with-growth--prompts-need-for-new-office-space-300940834.html

SOURCE Mohawk Global Logistics

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

18:00
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Palladium setzt Höhenflug ungebremst fort
10:59
Vontobel: derimail - Callable oder lieber Non-Callable? Das ist hier die Frage
09:47
SMI-Bullen scharren mit den Hufen
07:59
Weekly-Hits: FinTech & Purer Luxus
16.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf TripAdvisor Inc
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17:02
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Franken, Pfund, Euro: Darum ist der Devisenmarkt heute so schwankungsanfällig
Run auf Gold: So könnten sich Lieferengpässe auf die Finanzmärkte auswirken
Apple-Keynote im Oktober: Worauf sich Anleger freuen dürfen
Roche-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet: Roche verbucht Umsatzplus und hebt erneut Prognose aus
Wirecard-Chef: Weiter keine Risiken für unser Geschäft
Einigung im Brexit-Drama
Nestlé-Aktie verliert: Weiteres Wachstum - Neuer Aktienrückkauf
Temenos-Aktien brechen nach Umsatzenttäuschung zweistellig ein
Wall Street etwas fester -- Einigung im Brexit-Streit: SMI gab leicht nach -- DAX schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen waren von Zurückhaltung geprägt
Netflix schlägt Erwartungen knapp - Aktie legt kräftig zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street etwas fester -- Einigung im Brexit-Streit: SMI gab leicht nach -- DAX schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen waren von Zurückhaltung geprägt
Brexit-Einigung im Fokus: Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Donnerstag volatil, während der deutsche Leitindex letztlich etwas verlor. An der Wall Street greifen Anleger am Donnerstag zu - die Aufschläge fallen aber moderat aus. An den Börsen in Fernost hielten sich die Anleger zurück.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB