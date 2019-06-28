28.06.2019 09:00:00

Mohamed Al Ali Presented With Family Office Enlightened Governance 2019 Award at Ritossa Family Office 9th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Monaco

MONACO, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohamed Al Ali, CEO & Advisor of Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, UAE, received the prestigious Family Office Enlightened Governance 2019 Award at the Ritossa Family Office 9th Global Family Office Investment Summit held in Monaco under the High Patronage of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco.

His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco; Mohamed Al Ali, CEO & Advisor of Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, UAE; Markus Lehner, Principal, Markus Lehner Family Office, Monaco and Summit Chairman.

SVG Hon. Consul Giuseppe Ambrosio, President of the Monaco Single & Multi Family Office Association and a fellow philanthropist, presented the award to honour Mohamed Al Ali's contributions to our global society and the family office community.

Themed "The Rise and Rise of Family Offices," the Monaco Summit brought together leading families from around the world June 18-20 for three days of high level debate and discussion of timely world events, investment ideas, strategic partnerships, and philanthropic themes. The Summit attracted 600+ high-ranking Billionaires, Sheikhs, Royal Families and Business Leaders representing $4 trillion+ in investor wealth.

"The 9th Global Family Office Summit event in Monaco was a great achievement for Anthony Ritossa, local and international partners, and everyone who participated. Attendees traveled from all over the world for high level discussions regarding strategic partnerships that are changing the world. Phenomenal days with Multi billions in deals signed during the event. East Meets West is a theme that will continue for future Summits and we look forward to hosting the group in Dubai in November," said Mohamed Al Ali.

"I look forward to the Dubai Summit set for November 23-25 and am immensely grateful to Mohamed Al Ali for helping to make every Summit a success. His commitment and support of strategic global partnerships as well as business and personal cooperation that expands beyond borders is truly admirable," said Sir Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office, a family business dating back six hundred years to the Venetian Empire in Europe.

For details on the upcoming invitation-only 10th Global Family Office Investment Summit to be held in Dubai on November 23-25, please contact email@DubaiSummit.org.  

Sir Anthony Ritossa, Ritossa Family Office and Mohamed Al Ali, CEO & Advisor of Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, UAE.

Daniel McVicar, Actor, Director & Writer, U.S. and Italy; Markus Lehner, Principal, Markus Lehner Family Office, Monaco and Summit Chairman; Sir Anthony Ritossa, Ritossa Family Office; Mohamed Al Ali, CEO & Advisor of Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, UAE; SVG Hon. Consul Giuseppe Ambrosio, President of the Monaco Single & Multi Family Office Association.

