Moffitt Cancer Center Selects RayStation for Treatment Planning

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, US, has selected RayStation® as its primary treatment planning system and will implement RaySearch's advanced technologies in the Department of Radiation Oncology.

Moffitt Cancer Center is recognized as one of the most prominent cancer centers in the US, being ranked 6th on U.S. News & World Report's annual list of top cancer hospitals in 2016.

The center has chosen RayStation after a tender process which concluded in Q1 of this calendar year. Extensive testing and evaluation were performed by the clinical team at the center, and RayStation was selected based on its wide array of features and also its user-friendly interface.

The RayStation order includes many advanced features such as automated planning, multi-criteria optimization (MCO), fallback planning, dose tracking and adaptive therapy. Moffitt also has extensive know-how and clinical data related to artificial intelligence analysis and planning which the two organizations plan to collaborate on.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO of RaySearch, says: "Moffitt Cancer Center is a prestigious institution, and we are pleased to have been selected as a result of a careful and comprehensive evaluation. We look forward to supporting them but also to collaborate on new technologies that will improve cancer care in general."

The total order value excluding service agreement is about USD 2.5 million, most of which recognized as revenue within Q2 2019.

About Moffitt Cancer Center

Moffitt Cancer Center was established in 1986 and is the only National Cancer Institute (NCI)- designated comprehensive cancer center in Florida. Centers designated as "comprehensive" have demonstrated strengths across all areas of cancer research and have substantial education, training and community outreach activities. The research programs are focused on cancer biology, evolution, epidemiology, immunology and outcomes.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare®*, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46-(0)-8-510-530-00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Peter Thysell, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46-(0)-70-661-05-59

peter.thysell@raysearchlabs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/moffitt-cancer-center-selects-raystation-for-treatment-planning,c2860378

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/2860378/1075377.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/mofitt-1200x620px,c2653569 Mofitt 1200x620px

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moffitt-cancer-center-selects-raystation-for-treatment-planning-300881672.html

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories