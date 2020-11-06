SMI 10’299 -0.1%  SPI 12’807 -0.2%  Dow 28’390 2.0%  DAX 12’479 -0.7%  Euro 1.0689 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’198 -0.5%  Gold 1’958 0.4%  Dollar 0.9002 -0.5%  Öl 39.8 -2.5% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Erfolgreich Geld anlegen? Vergessen Sie Superkräfte - was es braucht ist Disziplin! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
06.11.2020 12:09:00

Modulaire Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulaire Group, the leading business services company specialising in modular space, today announced that it will hold its third quarter 2020 financial results conference call on Tuesday 17 November 2020 at 3:00pm BST (10:00 a.m., Eastern Time).

Prior to the call, the slide presentation, third quarter 2020 financial information and dial-in details will be available at https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/financial-reports  that includes a password-protection feature. Access will be granted to existing and prospective lenders and noteholders and certain other eligible parties (including securities analysts and rating agencies) who have registered for an account. Modulaire Group invites all interested parties to register at their earliest convenience by visiting https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/apply

About Modulaire Group

Modulaire Group is the world's leading business services company specialising in modular space. We create smart spaces for people to live, work and learn. Our business is designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire Group has operations in 25 countries with approximately 250,000 modular space and portable storage units and 3,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, BUKO Huisvesting, BUKO Bouw & Winkels and BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Malthus Uniteam, Wexus and Temporary Space Nordics in the Nordics, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

For further information:
Investor relations: Phil Vellacott
investorrelations@modulairegroup.com 
+44 (0)7841 563541

Media enquiries: Tulchan Communications
modulairegroup@tulchangroup.com 
+44 (0)207 353 4200

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 68.98
8.80 %
The Swatch Grp 213.60
1.62 %
Swiss Life Hldg 342.10
0.23 %
Roche Hldg G 321.15
0.08 %
CS Group 9.54
0.00 %
Nestle 106.42
-0.69 %
Sika 241.60
-0.78 %
Lonza Grp 615.80
-1.03 %
Geberit 559.40
-1.10 %
Part Grp Hldg 922.40
-1.18 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:42
Vontobel: derimail - Trump und Biden Basket / Neue Valoren / Zeichnungsfrist bis Montag
07:59
Index-Schwergewichte bremsen SMI-Rally
07:06
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 50er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Trendkanal bestätigt
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
04.11.20
Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
30.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Julius Bär, Partners Group, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk enthüllt: Diesem Tesla-Produkt gehört die Zukunft
US-Wahl noch offen: Chancen für Biden stehen gut - Trump zieht vor Gericht - OZSE mit Kritik an Trump
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie zündet Turbo: Relief Therapeutics setzt Studie zu COVID-19 Behandlung fort
US-Wahl weiter offen: SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss kräftig zu
Bezos verkauft Amazon-Aktien für über drei Milliarden Dollar - Amazon-Aktie steigt
US-Wahl wohl vor der Entscheidung: SMI und DAX leichter -- Tokio letztlich auf höchstem Stand seit 1991
Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert: Meyer Burger ernennt Moritz Borgmann zum Leiter der Solarzellen-Produktion
US-Notenbank sieht in Pandemie erhebliches Risiko - Keine Leitzinsanpassung
UBS wird in China offenbar auf 500 Millionen US-Dollar verklagt - UBS-Aktie dreht ins Minus
IWF-Ausblick: So könnten sich die Ölpreise weiterhin entwickeln

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl wohl vor der Entscheidung: SMI und DAX leichter -- Tokio letztlich auf höchstem Stand seit 1991
Der heimische Markt weist rote Vorzeichen aus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich im Freitagshandel mit einem Abschlag. An den grössten Börsen in Asien zeigte sich zwei Tage nach der US-Präsidentschaftswahl keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit