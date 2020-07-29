Modjeski and Masters Selected as Prime Consultant for Arkansas River Lift Bridge Rehabilitation

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modjeski and Masters, a nationwide leader in the design, inspection, and rehabilitation of all bridge types, including long-span and movable structures, today announced its selection for a bridge rehabilitation and improvement project with the Arkansas and Missouri Railroad (AMRR).

Modjeski and Masters was selected as the prime consultant for the Arkansas River Lift Bridge rehabilitation and improvement project in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The team will complete a comprehensive mechanical and electrical rehabilitation with additional structural repairs to ensure continued safe and reliable operations for rail and marine traffic.

Modjeski and Masters began work on the project in July 2020. Construction is expected to begin next summer.

The Arkansas River Lift Bridge carries a single Class III railroad track for AMRR over the Arkansas River. The bridge was originally constructed in 1885 and included a swing-span which enabled the passage of river traffic. The bridge has undergone a number of reconstruction projects in its lifetime including the removal and replacement of three through truss spans with a lift span. The navigation channel was subsequently shifted to the lift span and the swing span was locked in place.

"We have worked with AMRR for several years on the Arkansas River Bridge and look forward to continuing that work through this comprehensive rehabilitation project," said Rachel Mertz, PE, SE, Project Manager at Modjeski and Masters. "We are honored that AMRR has again placed their trust in our team to efficiently and economically complete this project. We look forward to improving the service life and reliability of the bridge."

Design Nine, Inc. is a subconsultant to Modjeski and Masters on the project and will perform surveying services.

