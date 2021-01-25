SMI 10’926 -0.1%  SPI 13’534 -0.2%  Dow 30’913 -0.3%  DAX 13’644 -1.7%  Euro 1.0783 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’553 -1.4%  Gold 1’855 0.1%  Bitcoin 29’939 4.7%  Dollar 0.8880 0.3%  Öl 55.7 0.9% 

25.01.2021 20:21:00

Modine to Host Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call on February 5, 2021

RACINE, Wis., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020 on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Logo (PRNewsFoto/Modine Manufacturing Company)

During the call, Modine President and Chief Executive Officer, Neil D. Brinker, and Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Michael B. (Mick) Lucareli, will review the company's third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results.

To access the live webcast, including presentation slides, please log on through the investor section of Modine's website at http://www.modine.com at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.  A replay of the slides and the audio will be available on or after February 5, 2021 on the investor section of Modine's website at http://www.modine.com.  An audio only replay will be available through midnight on February 9, 2021 by dialing 800-585-8367 (international replay 416-621-4642) and entering the Conference ID# 7790646.  A transcript of the call will be posted to the company's website on or after February 9, 2021.

About Modine
Modine, with fiscal 2020 revenues of $2.0 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: Commercial and Industrial Solutions; Building HVAC; Heavy Duty Equipment; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Contact: Kathleen Powers (262) 636-1687 kathleen.t.powers@modine.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modine-to-host-third-quarter-fiscal-2021-earnings-conference-call-on-february-5-2021-301214322.html

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company

pagehit