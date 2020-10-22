SMI 9’999 0.1%  SPI 12’485 -0.1%  Dow 28’364 0.5%  DAX 12’543 -0.1%  Euro 1.0723 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’171 -0.3%  Gold 1’904 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9071 0.2%  Öl 42.4 1.6% 

Kryptowährungen ziehen an breiter Front an! Jetzt handeln! -w-
22.10.2020 23:25:00

Modine to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call on November 6, 2020

RACINE, Wis., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020, on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Logo (PRNewsFoto/Modine Manufacturing Company)

During the call, Modine Interim Chief Executive Officer, Michael B. (Mick) Lucareli, will review the company's second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results.

To access the live webcast, including presentation slides, please log on through the investor section of Modine's website at http://www.modine.com at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.  A replay of the slides and the audio will be available on or after November 6, 2020 on the investor section of Modine's website at http://www.modine.com.  An audio only replay will be available through midnight on November 11, 2020 by dialing 800-585-8367 (international replay 416-621-4642) and entering the Conference ID# 1885638.  A transcript of the call will be posted to the company's website on or after November 11, 2020.

About Modine
Modine, with fiscal 2020 revenues of $2.0 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: Commercial and Industrial Solutions; Building HVAC; Heavy Duty Equipment; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Contact:           Investors: Kathleen Powers  (262) 636-1687 kathleen.t.powers@modine.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modine-to-host-second-quarter-fiscal-2021-earnings-conference-call-on-november-6-2020-301158452.html

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 234.20
2.54 %
Alcon 55.08
1.44 %
UBS Group 11.25
1.12 %
Zurich Insur Gr 310.80
1.04 %
SGS 2’365.00
0.64 %
Lonza Grp 569.60
-0.45 %
The Swatch Grp 206.20
-0.63 %
Roche Hldg G 297.25
-0.64 %
CS Group 9.62
-0.66 %
LafargeHolcim 41.96
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:24
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XPT/USD
16:22
Vontobel: Nachhaltigkeitskriterien im Bewertungsmodell für Schweizer Aktien
10:00
Appreciating a Conflicted Treasury Market
09:55
SMI wieder unter 10.000 Punkte
06:48
Weekly-Hits: Europa – Zwischen Pandemie und Hoffnung / American Water Works & Xylem – Investieren in das “blaue Gold”
21.10.20
#BXstelltvor: Lang und Schwarz mit Carsten Lütke-Bornefeld | BX Swiss TV
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:00
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
mehr
#BXstelltvor: Lang und Schwarz mit Carsten Lütke-Bornefeld | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt dank PayPal-Entscheidung auf den höchsten Stand seit Juli 2019 - PayPal-Aktie gefragt
Zur Rose-Aktie profitiert zweistellig: Zur Rose legt in den ersten neun Monaten deutlich zu
Nestlé wächst zweistellig mit Vitaminen und medizinischen Produkten - Nestlé-Aktie leichter
Corona-Impfstoff hat laut Goldman Sachs grössere Bedeutung für den Aktienmarkt als die US-Wahl
Meyer-Burger-Chef: "Arbeiten mit Hochdruck an Fremdkapitalfinanzierung" - Meyer Burger-Aktie kräftig im Plus
Roche-Aktie leichter: Roche bündelt Kräfte mit Atea Pharmaceuticals im Kampf gegen COVID-19
US-Handel endet rot -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Dow Jones wagt sich auf grünes Terrain -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX geht schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
Tesla-Aktie gefragt: Tesla liefert fünften Quartalsgewinn in Folge
Idorsia-Hauptaktionäre haben Kapitalerhöhung voll mitgemacht - Idorsia-Aktie stabil

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones wagt sich auf grünes Terrain -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX geht schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische Markt trat am Donnerstag auf der Stelle, während der deutsche Leitindex Verluste verbuchen musste. Die Wall Street zeigte sich unentschlossen. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren am Donnerstag überwiegend Minuszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit