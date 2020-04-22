Modernfold Products Receive Important HPD and EPD Certifications, First Among Operable Wall Manufacturers

GREENFIELD, Ind., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Achieving another significant advancement in its industry, Modernfold, Inc. is pleased to announce that it is the first operable wall manufacturer to receive Health Product Declaration (HPD) and Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certifications for a variety of their products. As operable wall technologies continue to evolve, the Greenfield, Indiana company has enhanced its efforts to support safe, eco-friendly environments with these major certifications.

A Health Product Declaration (HPD) provides detailed listings of materials and contents for a given building product and the related effects on human health. HPDs were developed by HPD Collaborative to appraise potential health hazards of applicable materials and chemicals. Self-declared HPDs are globally recognized industry standards, widely requested by investors, planners, architects, and building management companies. Modernfold, Inc. is proud to have achieved both Option 1 and Option 2, pre-checked for LEED v4 Material Ingredients. This rare achievement is completed by roughly 5 percent of companies who provide HPDs. Providing this combination contributes significantly to LEED requirements within a building.

Modernfold offers HPDs for these products: Acousti-Seal® Encore, Acousti-Seal® Legacy (930 Series), Acousti-Seal® Premier (930 Series), Acousti-Clear® Solid Walls, and Acousti-Clear® Glass.

Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) is a widely used industry standard developed in accordance with international norms ISO 14025, 14040, 14044, and the European norm EN 15804. The EPD standard creates transparency during the entire product lifecycle, describing the environmental impacts of a product or product group. The Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), the core element of the EPD, considers the product's environmental impact along the value chain, starting from raw material extraction to transport, production, distribution, use, and end-of-life. The assessment integrates information about materials used, energy consumption, emissions, and product lifetime. EPDs are used by international architectural and engineering firms as the basis for specifications to design sustainable buildings and are recognized by the LEED building certification system.

Modernfold offers EPDs for these products: Acousti-Seal® Encore, Acousti-Seal® Legacy (930 Series), Acousti-Seal® Fire-Rated (910 Series), Acousti-Seal® Premier (930 Series), Accordion Doors, Acousti-Clear® Glass Walls, and Glass Wall Systems.

Modernfold is proud to offer these exclusive documents on their operable wall and movable glass wall products. The documents will be accessible through the Modernfold, Inc. website under "Downloads – Modernfold Product Documents." Additional information will also appear on the updated "Sustainability" page under "Explore."

About Modernfold

For more than 95 years, Modernfold, Inc. has been the premier provider of products that enable optimal space utilization. Whether the primary requirement is acoustical control, versatile space management, energy savings, or daylighting, Modernfold's innovative product solutions assist and facilitate building management. Beginning in 1925, the company helped invent the movable wall industry. Its current product line continues that leadership.

In a wide range of installations, outstanding, highly flexible results are provided by Modernfold Operable Partitions, Movable Glass Walls, acoustically rated Acousti-Clear® Glass Wall systems, Acousti-Seal® Encore®, Acousti-Seal® Encore® Automated, Accordion Doors and ComfortDrive®.

About dormakaba Group

Modernfold became part of the dormakaba Group in 2015; Skyfold in 2017. dormakaba Group offers innovative, reliable access, security, and space division solutions in corporate environments, hotels, shops, sports facilities, airports, and much more. dormakaba is one of the top three companies of access control and security solutions on the global market as well as one of the leading global companies in the space division industry.

With strong brands in its portfolio, dormakaba and its numerous cooperation partners are represented in over 130 countries worldwide. The company has over 150 years of experience as a trusted partner for products, solutions and services for access to buildings and rooms from a single source. dormakaba is listed at the SIX Swiss exchange, is headquartered in Rümlang (Zurich/Switzerland) and generated a turnover of over CHF 2.8 billion with more than 16,000 employees in financial year 2017/18.

SOURCE Modernfold