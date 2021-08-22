Modern Meat to Enter Restaurants Nationwide Through GFS

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (" Modern Plant Based Foods ") or (the "Company "), an award-winning plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that Modern Meat, its line of meat alternative products, is now being distributed through Gordon Food Service (GFS) listing several products, including the Modern Crabless Cakes, Burgers, Meatballs and Gyozas. This will allow the majority of restaurants in the nation to have direct access to Modern Meat Products.

GFS has been in business for over 120 years and have built a reputation based around their cornerstone values and commitment to improvement, innovation and responsible growth. Headquartered in Wyoming Michigan, GFS carries an average of 10,000 SKUs in each distribution center and delivers to over 100,000 food service customers across Canada and the U.S through its 25 distribution centers. GFS is known for representing a vast portfolio of food brands from around the world.

"We feel that this distribution partnership with GFS will play a significant role in advancing national expansion, by adding GFS to our distribution network this allows a whole new channel of sales. The vast majority of restaurants nationally order from GFS, which in turn will increase our exposure significantly," said Tara Haddad, Founder and CEO of Modern Plant-Based Foods. "As consumers are prioritizing health and wellness, they are moving towards healthier diets. Like us, GFS is aware of the growing consumer trend around plant-based meats and want to offer their food service customers trusted quality products like Modern Meat."

Plant-based proteins are appearing on restaurant menus more than ever. The NPD Group found that shipments of plant-based proteins from foodservice distributors to commercial restaurants increased by 60% in April 2021, compared to the same month a year ago, when the category reported declines because of pandemic restrictions. Plant-based proteins are now a staple in their repertoire.

"In early 2020 we shifted our focus from food service to retail as COVID-19 forced restaurants to shutter," explains Tara. "Now with restrictions lifting across North America we can turn our attention to this very important category which offers incredible revenue potential."

