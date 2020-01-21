Modern Living with kathy ireland®: See ChemoBrain Co.™ Introduce Their Nutritional Supplements for Cancer Patients to Take During and After Chemotherapy

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modern Living with kathy ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with ChemoBrain Co.™ Co-Founder David Salo and Co-Founder Michele Salo to discuss their nutritional supplements that help cancer patients combat the cognitive effects of chemotherapy.

ChemoBrain Co.™ is a company that's committed to searching for real solutions for cognitive impairment among people who have undergone cancer treatment. Driven by passion and customer focus, ChemoBrain Co.™ designs and manufactures high-quality products that improve the everyday life of cancer survivors and their loved ones. Inspired by personal experience, ChemoBrain Clear is a symbiotic three-product regimen focused on brain health, gut health and vascular health. It's inspired by ChemoBrain's mission to find a real solution for cognitive impairment among individuals who have undergone cancer treatment.

David Salo says that ChemoBrain Co.™ products stand out from other vitamins and supplements. He explains, "One of the things we've found is that people think that all supplements are the same. They're not. It really depends on the quality of the ingredients they're using and the process in manufacturing. We use pharmaceutical-grade ingredients and we hold our manufacturers to the same standards using quality products. These are not your average products you'd find in a health food store. These were specifically designed for us here at ChemoBrain Co.™."

For more information about ChemoBrain's nutritional supplements for cancer patients, visit ChemoBrain.com and tune in to WE tv as sponsored content on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 7:30am EST.

