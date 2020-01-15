+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
15.01.2020 00:30:00

Modern Living with kathy ireland®: See Advanced Trichology® Introduce Their Natural Treatments and Products to Help Regrow Hair

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modern Living with kathy ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with Advanced Trichology® CEO William Gaunitz WTS to discuss their natural solutions for regrowing thinning hair in men and women.
Hair loss has become more prevalent than ever due to an increase in pharmaceutical usage, hormone replacement, stress, poor diet, mineral deficiencies and sedative lifestyles. Until recently, no treatment system battled all of these reasons for hair loss. People were left guessing how to get real results from their hair loss treatment, leading them to undesirable outcomes, such as surgery or wigs. In 2002, Gaunitz began his work developing the Gaunitz Trichology Method for hair regrowth. Today, this totally unique system has been time tested and proven effective after producing the most impressive results of any non-surgical hair loss treatment program at Evolution Hair Loss Institute.

Gaunitz says that Advanced Trichology® has discovered the main reasons for hair loss and then figured out a way to treat each one individually for the best results. He explains, "I've identified three of the most prominent reasons for hair loss and put them into buckets. You must treat all three reasons if those are present in a client, or it simply won't work. One of those is genetics. The second one is nutritional and the third is inflammation. All reasons must be treated separately. When you do all of that together, that's where you get the amazing results."

For more information about Advanced Trichology's treatments and products to help regrow hair, visit AdvancedTrichology.com and tune in to WE tv as sponsored content on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 7:30am EST.

About Modern Living with kathy ireland®
Modern Living with kathy ireland® is an independently produced television series airing domestically on WE tv as sponsored content and on Bloomberg Internationally. Hosted by lifestyle influencer and business mogul Kathy Ireland, the series features the latest in lifestyle and B2C trends, breakthroughs, and solutions, while highlighting companies from around the globe in a unique and credible format. For more about Modern Living with kathy ireland®, visit modernlivingtv.com and check out the series on social media!

SOURCE MMP (USA) Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14.01.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14.01.20
Preiskorrektur bei Gold setzt sich fort
14.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Geberit AG, Clariant AG, ABB Ltd
14.01.20
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
14.01.20
SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.01.20
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
13.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
10.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Private Equity
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Iran-Krise: Bei diesem Szenario gäbe es für den Ölpreis kein Halten mehr
Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Top-Ten bei Shortsellern: Die SIX-Aktien, die am häufigsten leerverkauft werden
Lindt&Sprüngli wächst 2019 im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktie profitiert
Analyst: Deshalb können Anleger in 2020 eine Rally des britischen Pfund erwarten
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit November
Dow zum Handelsende in Grün -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
IPO in Planung: Bitcoin Suisse strebt an die Börse

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Dienstag schlussendlich fester. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer konnte sich nicht so recht entscheiden und beendete die Sitzung dann nahe der Nulllinie. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost notierten am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Wenig Ausschläge zeigten sich an der Wall Street.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;