Modern Living with kathy ireland®: See Advanced Trichology® Introduce Their Natural Treatments and Products to Help Regrow Hair

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2020

Hair loss has become more prevalent than ever due to an increase in pharmaceutical usage, hormone replacement, stress, poor diet, mineral deficiencies and sedative lifestyles. Until recently, no treatment system battled all of these reasons for hair loss. People were left guessing how to get real results from their hair loss treatment, leading them to undesirable outcomes, such as surgery or wigs. In 2002, Gaunitz began his work developing the Gaunitz Trichology Method for hair regrowth. Today, this totally unique system has been time tested and proven effective after producing the most impressive results of any non-surgical hair loss treatment program at Evolution Hair Loss Institute.

Gaunitz says that Advanced Trichology® has discovered the main reasons for hair loss and then figured out a way to treat each one individually for the best results. He explains, "I've identified three of the most prominent reasons for hair loss and put them into buckets. You must treat all three reasons if those are present in a client, or it simply won't work. One of those is genetics. The second one is nutritional and the third is inflammation. All reasons must be treated separately. When you do all of that together, that's where you get the amazing results."

tune in to WE tv as sponsored content on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 7:30am EST.

