16.08.2019 04:00:00

Modern Dentistry, Not Traditional Cures, Offers the Best Treatment for Dental Ailments, Says Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A July 4article on The Conversation explains how different cultures around the world clean their teeth – with varying results. Some of the differing methods include people in South and Southeast Asia who use twigs from the arak tree, which has naturally high levels of fluoride and antimicrobial chemicals; people in the less developed portions of Africa, South America, India and other parts of Southeast Asia also use brick or ash to remove stains and plaque. However, the article cites evidence from the World Health Organization suggesting that modern devices, like the technologically advanced toothbrush with today's latest fluoride toothpastes, are nevertheless the premier devices for oral hygiene maintenance. Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that, while these alternative methods for dental hygiene may be fascinating and useful for people without access to modern care, a simple toothbrush—or electric brush—has proven its effectiveness many times over. The dental clinic notes that if a patient is concerned enough about an issue to look for alternatives to brushing – perhaps because of sensitive teeth or tender gums – it's likely past time to visit a dentist.

Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that brushing your teeth after every meal in addition to flossing and perhaps the use of a mouth rinse should be enough to maintain most patients' dental health when combined with regular dental visits. The clinic notes that vigilant dental hygiene can keep smiles brighter and happier indefinitely, but sometimes dental ailments can develop that warrant more serious attention. In cases such as these, looking for alternative methods of cleaning or hygiene is unlikely to be as safe and as effective as simply visiting a dentist for routine care. The clinic also points out that, more often than not, avoiding trendy alternative treatments that claim to be traditional can also save patients extra cash as well, as alleged cure-all treatments tend to fall under the too-good-to-be-true rubric.

The clinic says that visiting a dentist and maintaining one's dental health not only keeps patients' smiles brighter but helps safeguard their overall wellbeing too. The clinic adds that there are numerous studies showing how poor dental health can foment a wide variety of serious ailments that can make our lives shorter and less pleasant, including diabetes and heart disease. In short, the dental center says that there really is no downside to taking full advantage of what modern dental care has to offer.

For more information about maintaining one's dental health and bright smile, readers are encouraged to visit Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care's website at https://www.scvdentalcare.com/ or call (661) 577-4166. The dental clinic offers general dentistry as well as pediatric and cosmetic dentistry.

 

SOURCE Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15.08.19
Geldanlage: "Dividende gut, alles gut?"
15.08.19
Ölpreise erneut unter Druck
15.08.19
Vontobel: derimail - Unsere aktuellen Low-Barrier Produkte in Zeichnung
15.08.19
Weekly-Hits: Wall Street & Goldminen
15.08.19
SMI-Anleger gehen in Deckung
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Geldanlage: "Dividende gut, alles gut?"

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elliott: Gold, US-Bonds und Yen sind die Indikatoren für einen bevorstehenden Crash
Alibaba-Aktie schiesst hoch: Alibaba meldet Gewinnsprung
Syngenta-Aktie: ChemChina will wohl Syngenta wieder an die Börse bringen
Warum der Eurokurs nachgibt - Franken und Yen gefragt
Hat Tesla mit dem Megapack-Energiespeichersystem einen neuen Wachstumstreiber gefunden?
Diese Aktien sind im 2. Quartal 2019 in Warren Buffetts Portfolio - Börsenguru kauft mehr Amazon-Aktien
Warum der Euro zum Franken kurzzeitig auf neues Jahrestief fällt
Aus diesen Gründen stabilisiert sich der Euro zum Franken
GE-Aktie in tiefrot: General Electric wird Bilanzkosmetik vorgeworfen - GE weist Vorwürfe zurück
Raiffeisen: Schweizer Bevölkerung kann sich Wohneigentum fast nicht mehr leisten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet den Handel in Grün -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung ins Negative. Der DAX zeigte sich nach anfänglichen Gewinnen ebenfalls leichter. Die Wall Street wies positive Vorzeichen aus. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten ihre Verluste im Handelsverlauf teilweise eindämmen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB