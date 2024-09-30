Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Modern Dental Group Aktie [Valor: 28930752 / ISIN: KYG618201092]
30.09.2024 09:43:49

Modern Dental Group Shared the Technological Innovation in Dentistry Along the Development of New Quality Productive Forces in CCB International Forum

Modern Dental Group
0.47 EUR 2.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 30/09/2024 / 15:43 UTC+8

Modern Dental Group Shared the Technological Innovation in Dentistry Along the Development of New Quality Productive Forces in CCB International Forum

 

Modern Dental Group (03600.HK) was invited to attend the investor forum with the theme of "China: Igniting New Drivers" organized by CCB International in Singapore on September 25th-27th. As a guest speaker in the panel discussion - New Quality Productive Forces in Technology and Innovation, Modern Dental shares how it uplifts the new quality productivity through its digital production cycle and accelerates growth achieved through high-tech, high-efficiency and high-quality characteristics. A total of more than 80 investors and representatives from over 60 institutions participated in the conference. The company attended the follow-up breakout sessions to meet institutional investors to further update on the company's latest operation and development trend.

As the global leading provider of dental solutions, Modern Dental Group has achieved the milestone of restoring 2 million smiles in 2023, among more than 857,000 digital cases, with a 2-year CAGR of 66%. It is expected that the accelerated digitalization trend in dentistry will continue to drive the Group to leverage its advantages in market consolidation.

The Group is committed to providing high-quality education through interactive training, hands-on workshops, seminars and symposiums featuring industry experts. With a focus on dental community engagement, it offers exclusive networking opportunities, allowing dental professionals to connect, share experiences and foster collaborative learning.

Throughout this year, the group has built a diversified product portfolio and devoted to technological innovation in shaping a comprehensive dental ecosystem, including the integrated solution for clear aligners and facial scanning technology, intra oral scanner, AI Smile Generator in orthodontics application, Evo Fusion printed denture, SmartFit Retainer and metal surgical guide etc. As the leading player and digital innovator in the dental industry, Modern Dental Group will continue to thrive by offering cutting-edge solutions to the dental community, optimizing its digital production and management system, with the growing momentum driven by the new quality productive forces.
 

About Modern Dental Group 
 
Modern Dental Group Limited (Stock code: 03600.HK) is a leading global dental prosthetics provider, distributor and consultant with a focus on providing custom-made prostheses to customers in the growing prosthetics industry. Our product portfolio is broadly categorized into three product lines: fixed prosthetic devices, such as crowns and bridges; removable prosthetic devices, such as removable dentures; and other devices, such as orthodontic devices, sports guards, clear aligners, and anti-snoring devices.
 
Modern Dental Group has a global portfolio of respected brands, including Labocast, Permadental and Elysee Dental in Western Europe, YZJ Dental in China, Modern Dental Lab in Hong Kong, Modern Dental USA in the United States, and Southern Cross Dental in Australia. We have grown these brands by providing premium and consistent quality products and superior customer service. We have more than 80 service centers in over 23 countries and serve over 30,000 customers.

 

 

 

30/09/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com


